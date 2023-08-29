Muslims continue Calgary protests against LGBTQ indoctrination in schools

E-transfer (Canada):

A group led by members of a Calgary Muslim community was once again on location at Calgary’s City Hall on Friday evening to protest LGBTQ indoctrination in schools. These protests have been taking place intermittently for months and have drawn crowds often numbering in the hundreds. The gatherings have also been met by counter-protests of varying sizes and intensities.

These protests all began when a Muslim student in an Edmonton school was derided as un-Canadian for opting out of LGBTQ activities at school. You can watch our coverage of the first protest by clicking here. In fact, you can find all of our coverage of protests against lewd and inappropriate content being pushed in schools at StopClassroomGrooming.com.

Friday evening’s protest was countered by a dozen or so demonstrators, while over the course of the evening around 100 people assembled to oppose radical gender ideology being pushed in schools and to insist that schools should, "let kids be kids", and focus on basic education, not progressive rhetoric. The event carried on peacefully with opposing sides remaining largely on opposite sides of the streets and was a far cry from some of the prior gatherings which saw escalation, shouting and even shoving matches between the sides in addition to a heavy police presence.

We spoke with the event organizer Mahmoud Mourra who provided an update on the criminal harassment charge he is facing, which he alleges is an effort at political silencing. We also learned more about why he is so concerned about the insistence of ideologues to overstep and assert themselves as authorities rather than parents.

Jeff Park of the Alberta Parent’s Union joined us to share his thoughts on the true motivations of the counter-protesters, and how their misguided beliefs are leading them to inappropriately insert themselves between parents and their children.

Independent journalist Devlin Gannon attended just about every Covid-19 protest in Calgary until he was dramatically arrested and beaten in March of 2022 by Calgary police officers who then charged him with assault, despite clear video evidence that the alleged assault was in fact an officer tripping over an individual other than Devlin.

Now, according to Devlin, police are saying that they are instead charging him for allegedly grabbing a male officer's genitals while he was being folded in half, beaten and tased. You can watch our detailed breakdown of the incident as well as our original interview with Devlin and judge for yourself whether Calgary police or Devlin Gannon are in the wrong.

Bail terms extending from the incident that prevented Devlin from attending any protest were lifted just hours before the Muslim-led City Hall gathering took place, and Devlin jumped at the opportunity to attend and to provide us with an update on his ongoing saga.

