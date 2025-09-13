Nadine R. Wellwood breaks down bestselling book on Alberta sovereignty

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Nadine R. Wellwood, bestselling author of Alberta Rising: A Principled Vision for a Sovereign and Free Nation. Sheila and Nadine discussed mass immigration, Canada’s decline, and Nadine’s vision for the future.

“When I wrote the book, I wrote it from a perspective of principles and asking Albertans to be courageous enough and bold enough to actually put aside some of our old beliefs and take a look at what’s possible,” said Nadine. “It really is about provoking thought and critical thinking about: why we do what we do and can we do it better?”

She went on: “If Canada can be saved… it is going to take something like Alberta leaving to shake it up enough to look in the mirror, reexamine its own bad policies, and its own bad governance, to say things need to change.”