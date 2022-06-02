WATCH: NAS DAILY EXPOSED

E-transfer (Canada):

Social media influencer Nuseir Yassin (aka Nas Daily) published a five-minute video responding to being "ambushed" by Rebel News at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

Avi Yemini asked the social media influencer how he got to the forum and what his carbon footprint was to be there.

Yassin says he flew to Davos to talk about climate change but justified his actions by showcasing climate change signage at the forum.

"Welcome to guilt activism", Yassin told his millions of fans.

Rukshan Fernando responding to the label, says:

"The entire foundation of the climate change narrative that's shoved down our throats all the time by Nas Daily and all his friends at the World Economic Forum is purely based on guilt activism".

Nuseir Yassin continues his video by saying:

"The same guy [Avi Yemini] flew to the same conference from Australia with six different people on six different intercontinental flights". "Do you eat meat?" Yassin asked Yemini in the original interaction.

Nas Daily shared the interaction across his social media, including his Facebook of 20 million followers. However, he removed the last comment from the Rebel reporter "I'm not the one standing here pretending to stand for all these things. You do".

Rebel News sent a team of six to report on the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.