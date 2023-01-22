WATCH: Nas Daily REFUSES to answer questions after stepping in to protect elites

Arab–Israeli vlogger Nas Daily stepped in on behalf of the global elites to shortcircuit my interview with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the streets of Davos.

"I saved that guy," he proudly said to me after interrupting the interview.

But when I quickly turned the tables on him and asked whether he was a paid guest at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) event, he quickly scampered back inside his safe space.

I asked Luxembourg's Prime Minister what right he has to develop policies for other countries with his rich and powerful buddies in Davos.



Xavier Bettel denied it before being "saved" by the World Economic Forum's highest-paid online influencer.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/doagJXnes0 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 21, 2023

I confronted him on why he falsely told his millions of followers that I was a "threat" when he was the one who promoted the disastrous crypto scam FTX to his audience.

Last year when I ran into Nas Daily at the global gathering of wealthy elites, he said he wasn't paid, but this time he refused to answer if he was part of the UAE delegation at the WEF.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg PM Bettel denied that the WEF was an unelected "international power" that played a major role in forming policies that affect countries globally.

"This is just a place to exchange, to learn from each other and to learn from the experience of the one or the other," he told me, saying that such policies were "decided in national parliaments" and not in Davos. "I'm prime minister of an elected government in my country, like the other colleagues, and we exchange here."

The interaction took place on the streets of Davos, the Swiss resort town which transforms annually into a playground for the rich and powerful who attend the WEF meetings.

