National Citizens Inquiry continues its journey westward

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 40,952 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is officially at its midway point. A group of commissioners has been travelling across Canada to hear testimony from people affected by mask mandates, vaccine mandates and business closures.

Hearings will run daily from April 20 to 22, from 9 AM to 5 PM CST.

Tune in today!

NCI LIVE hearings from #Saskatoon. Listen as we discover data that might challenge what you thought you knew and gain new insights into the past three years.

Don't miss out! Tune in on any of our social media channels listed below 👇



NCI Website:… pic.twitter.com/PtEJ84uZlp — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 20, 2023

A pharmacist will be outlining the financial incentives to inject Canadians with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines in the Saskatoon portion, as per a recent NCI news release.

Expert witnesses include:

Dr. Francis Christian- Surgeon

Ryan Orydzuk- Occupational Health and Safety Expert

James Kitchen – Canadian litigation lawyer

Steve Kirsch – Entrepreneur and Covid researcher

Ann McCormack – Retired Pharmacist

Maria Gutschi – Academic Pharmacist and researcher

Leighton Grey – Litigation lawyer

Professor Magda Havas – Environmental toxicologist

Dr. Chris Flowers – Radiologist and Covid expert

A full itinerary is now publicly available.

Previous testimonials have included people like former CBC journalist Rodney Palmer, who gave an in-depth analysis of how the mainstream media has engaged in propaganda instead of newsgathering throughout the COVID era.

Former CBC reporter Rodney Palmer exposes CBC covid origins propaganda on Day 1 of the National Citizens Inquiry @Inquiry_Canada in Toronto.#nci #NationalCitizensInquiry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5SQ41Yi5b5 — Muddy Science Revolutionary 🍁 (@ScienceMuddy) April 9, 2023

CBC journalist Josh Crabb did cover a portion of the NCI in Winnipeg earlier this month.

Josh Crabb from @CBCNews Winnipeg attended the National Citizens Inquiry hearing today and produced an in-depth report for the 6:00 pm news. The report highlights the significant contributions of individual citizens, expert witnesses, independent Commissioners, NCI Spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/dmrmEhIxJg — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 14, 2023

The report correctly notes that many responsible for COVID-19 related restrictions and public health measures have been subpoenaed to testify for their justification, to no avail.

Previous testimonies include the likes of funeral director Laura Jeffery, grieving father Dan Hartman, vaccine-injured Meredith Klitzke, molecular biologist Laura Braden, and more.

The system is complicated enough, but adding a debilitating vaccine injury into the mix, this makes getting adverse events properly documented to be near impossible.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/bXs2f0qzZM pic.twitter.com/jPADOIaFDV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 7, 2023

NCI spokeswomanat the wrap-up of the Toronto hearings that the thing she has found most disturbing throughout the inquiry is the lack of humanity in which people were treated with throughout the COVID hysteria.

Many testifiers, including Rebel News’ senior editor Tamara Ugolini, detailed how the fallout of COVID mania continues to negatively impact them.

The NCI will continue its proceedings in Red Deer, Alberta at the end of the month.