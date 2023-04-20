National Citizens Inquiry continues its journey westward
The citizen-led, citizen-funded public inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response will hear three full days worth of testimony in Saskatoon.
The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is officially at its midway point. A group of commissioners has been travelling across Canada to hear testimony from people affected by mask mandates, vaccine mandates and business closures.
Hearings will run daily from April 20 to 22, from 9 AM to 5 PM CST.
Tune in today!— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 20, 2023
NCI LIVE hearings from #Saskatoon. Listen as we discover data that might challenge what you thought you knew and gain new insights into the past three years.
Don't miss out! Tune in on any of our social media channels listed below 👇
NCI Website:… pic.twitter.com/PtEJ84uZlp
A pharmacist will be outlining the financial incentives to inject Canadians with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines in the Saskatoon portion, as per a recent NCI news release.
Expert witnesses include:
- Dr. Francis Christian- Surgeon
- Ryan Orydzuk- Occupational Health and Safety Expert
- James Kitchen – Canadian litigation lawyer
- Steve Kirsch – Entrepreneur and Covid researcher
- Ann McCormack – Retired Pharmacist
- Maria Gutschi – Academic Pharmacist and researcher
- Leighton Grey – Litigation lawyer
- Professor Magda Havas – Environmental toxicologist
- Dr. Chris Flowers – Radiologist and Covid expert
A full itinerary is now publicly available.
NCI #Saskatoon hearings daily schedule can be found here!https://t.co/gtPhLKYp38 pic.twitter.com/5fdkKB1ROD— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 20, 2023
Previous testimonials have included people like former CBC journalist Rodney Palmer, who gave an in-depth analysis of how the mainstream media has engaged in propaganda instead of newsgathering throughout the COVID era.
Former CBC reporter Rodney Palmer exposes CBC covid origins propaganda on Day 1 of the National Citizens Inquiry @Inquiry_Canada in Toronto.#nci #NationalCitizensInquiry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5SQ41Yi5b5— Muddy Science Revolutionary 🍁 (@ScienceMuddy) April 9, 2023
CBC journalist Josh Crabb did cover a portion of the NCI in Winnipeg earlier this month.
Josh Crabb from @CBCNews Winnipeg attended the National Citizens Inquiry hearing today and produced an in-depth report for the 6:00 pm news. The report highlights the significant contributions of individual citizens, expert witnesses, independent Commissioners, NCI Spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/dmrmEhIxJg— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 14, 2023
The report correctly notes that many responsible for COVID-19 related restrictions and public health measures have been subpoenaed to testify for their justification, to no avail.
Previous testimonies include the likes of funeral director Laura Jeffery, grieving father Dan Hartman, vaccine-injured Meredith Klitzke, molecular biologist Laura Braden, and more.
The system is complicated enough, but adding a debilitating vaccine injury into the mix, this makes getting adverse events properly documented to be near impossible.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 7, 2023
FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/bXs2f0qzZM pic.twitter.com/jPADOIaFDV
NCI spokeswoman Michelle Leduc-Catlin told Rebel News at the wrap-up of the Toronto hearings that the thing she has found most disturbing throughout the inquiry is the lack of humanity in which people were treated with throughout the COVID hysteria.
Many testifiers, including Rebel News’ senior editor Tamara Ugolini, detailed how the fallout of COVID mania continues to negatively impact them.
The NCI will continue its proceedings in Red Deer, Alberta at the end of the month.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.