Ontario embalmer speaks out about never-before-seen 'white fibre masses'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Funeral Director and embalmer Laura Jeffery recently testified at the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto, Ontario.

Jeffery detailed aspects of her profession as a basic method of ensuring that people who have died were well-represented in their appearance.

Embalmers use a technique that drains the circulatory system of deceased patients and fills it with preservation so "that we can present a person that is reasonable to how their appearance should be," said Jeffery.

"I started to notice anomalies to what the return was – the return blood was stickier, thicker, darker and I started seeing little tiny pieces of clot like polka dots coming out… there was something different. I would call it 'dirty blood.'"

Jeffrey had a routine that she followed to conduct her work, which was interrupted shortly after the roll out of the gene therapy injections, known as COVID-19 vaccines, when she began discovering white fibrous masses in the veins of the deceased people in her care.

“It’s an anomaly that I have never seen before in 27 years as an embalmer and funeral director. I started seeing them in the Spring of 2021,” Jeffery said.

“The fibre mass clots are solid. They are an exact cast of what the circulatory system looks like inside of our bodies and they often have a current jelly clot incorporated into the tentacles of the white fibre masses so it almost seems as though the masses are feeding off of our blood,” Jeffery continued, referring to the findings as appearing more parasitic than clot-like.

Jeffery said that the masses were getting bigger over time.

“I was shocked that the people that I was seeing were living with that amount of that material in their circulatory system, it shows that something is wrong – very wrong. I don’t understand why, as a funeral director, I’m the one blowing the whistle because we have a system that is supposed to take care of us and it hasn’t so here I am.”

Since expressing concerns, Jeffery has connected with other Canadian embalmers who are worried for themselves, their friends and their family members.

Jeffery set up an e-mail address - [email protected] – to receive communication and facilitate a discussion around these findings.