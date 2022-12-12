Plaque-like structures being pulled from the veins of vaccinated people – why and how is this happening?

A Canadian researcher has taken an interest in determining what exactly the fibrous-like clots being seen in deceased people across the world are comprised of – and why it’s happening.

Dr. Jessica Rose has a background in microbiology, immunology and biochemistry. She has been investigating the data and science as it pertains to COVID-19, as well as the subsequent novel injections that ensued, since the onset of the pandemic.

Most recently Rose has taken an interest in the fibrous clot-like structures that embalmers claim to be pulling out of deceased, vaccinated people.

In this interview, we discuss the peer-reviewed research pertaining to the possible mechanism at play that Dr. Rose had recently published on her substack.

The questions Dr. Rose asks is whether there is a binding mechanism that has been put into overdrive or triggered by the largely unknown ingredients within the novel COVID-19 shots.

According to the peer-reviewed paper that Rose sources, there is evidence that this happens. The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 targets a receptor known as CD-147 that could result in an overactive immune response known as a cytokine storm or fibroblast activation resulting in excessive fibrin production.

The consequence could be these proteinaceous like structures that are akin to amyloids which Rose refers to as “plaque like structures that weave over and among each other to form proteinaceous structures that are hard to remove from the body.”

It’s all part of the essential part of the body involved in wound healing – fibrin are the strands that interweave around the platelets necessary to clot blood and prevent bleeding out.

“But if you have an imbalance or an overproduction or with the enzymes that break these down then that’s where you’ll run into issues,” says Rose.

On the structures themselves, Rose says that “they definitely appear to be proteins. They definitely don’t belong there. They’re definitely not blood clots. What I’m wondering is if they’re not an overproduction of a component of the clotting mechanism. It still remains a mystery.”