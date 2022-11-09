NB crown withdraws three pandemic tickets against Pastor Phil Hutchings
'I believe we are seeing a new day for Canada. Praise God," Hutchings told Rebel News Wednesday.
Pastor Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John had been under strict surveillance by authorities during covid lockdowns. Services at the church were previously disrupted when police and safety officials entered the church to gather evidence on Thanksgiving 2021.
Hutchings had also posted a video and images to his personal Facebook page showing police repeatedly visiting his home.
BREAKING: Pastor Phil of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, NB is under custody until the next court hearing (Oct 22) for not enforcing COVID regulations on his church. More details to follow. Go to https://t.co/U9zxJyve4g to sign the petition & donate to his legal fund. pic.twitter.com/KHO7IXdlnG— Abdusselam Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) October 15, 2021
Hutchings spent a week in jail for not enforcing covid regulations upon his congregation, which would limit attendance and force worshippers to social distance and wear masks.
Jailed pastor Phil Hutchings will be going home tonight. Go to https://t.co/U9zxJyve4g to crowdfund his legal bills. To watch the story click here: https://t.co/xxbpBoS8Rb pic.twitter.com/jQGWjmdEPb— Abdusselam Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) October 22, 2021
A fourth ticket against associate Pastor Cody Butler was also withdrawn. The pair were slated for trial in February 2023. Hutchings still faces a charge of holding an illegal indoor public gathering in contravention of the Emergency Measures Act for holding Sunday services in a tent.
Hutchings and Butler are being represented by lawyers working with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to offset their legal fees, please visit www.SavePastorPhil.com
