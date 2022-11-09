NB crown withdraws three pandemic tickets against Pastor Phil Hutchings

'I believe we are seeing a new day for Canada. Praise God," Hutchings told Rebel News Wednesday.

Pastor Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John had been under strict surveillance by authorities during covid lockdowns. Services at the church were previously disrupted when police and safety officials entered the church to gather evidence on Thanksgiving 2021.

Hutchings had also posted a video and images to his personal Facebook page showing police repeatedly visiting his home.

Hutchings spent a week in jail for not enforcing covid regulations upon his congregation, which would limit attendance and force worshippers to social distance and wear masks.

A fourth ticket against associate Pastor Cody Butler was also withdrawn. The pair were slated for trial in February 2023. Hutchings still faces a charge of holding an illegal indoor public gathering in contravention of the Emergency Measures Act for holding Sunday services in a tent.

Hutchings and Butler are being represented by lawyers working with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to offset their legal fees, please visit www.SavePastorPhil.com

