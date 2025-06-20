NDP introduces radical bill demanding Canada convert entirely to green energy

Could Canada quickly abandon its use of conventional energies like oil and gas and switch entirely to renewables? What about doing it in just five short years? Well, if New Democrats got their way, this would be Canada's future.

Interim leader Don Davies proposed the National Renewable Energy Strategy Act in the House of Commons this week, making the case for “this vital initiative for our country and our planet.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the NDP's far-fetched idea.

“These people are just so out to lunch. What reality are you living in where you think this would actually be achievable in the next five years?” said a flabbergasted Tamara.

Northern Alberta, where Sheila calls home, gets to be very cold in the winter, with temperatures dropping to around -40C. “Should I just burn firewood to keep warm? Or are we going to outlaw that too?” asked Sheila.

“This guy is living in a very distinct, his birkenstocks-don't-leave-the-pavement kind of bubble in the temperate climate of Vancouver,” she said.

The absurd idea explains why the NDP “aren't even a recognized party” following a disastrous performance in April's election, Tamara added.

“This is the kind of extremism that comes from their mouths — unrealistic extremism.”