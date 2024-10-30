NDP spreads misinformation after demanding censorship on X
An NDP MP spread misinformation during Commons heritage committee hearings about the roles and responsibilities of social media companies to stem the spread of disinformation online. Who wouldn't love that sort of self-confidence, to be so, so wrong and yet remain so convinced of being right?
At a recent House of Commons heritage committee hearing, NDP MP Matthew Green launched an attack on social media companies, specifically targeting X (formerly known as Twitter), for allegedly spreading “misinformation” regarding a tragic stabbing in Southport, U.K., that sparked significant unrest.
Green’s tirade was directed at Wifredo Fernández, head of government affairs for X in the U.S. and Canada, accusing the platform of enabling the spread of "false information" about the incident.
The clash came after violent riots erupted in England and Northern Ireland from late July to early August, following the tragic murder of three children at a dance class in Southport. This unrest, England's largest since 2011, led to nearly 1,300 arrests and hundreds of charges, as anger exploded into violent protests across major cities.
Green's claim? That X was responsible for misinformation that fuelled the chaos. But the facts? A recent U.K. government release debunked Green’s argument, revealing that Axel Rudakubana, the accused killer, held extremist ties and faced charges involving a lethal biological toxin and an al-Qaeda training manual.
Yet, the NDP, along with the Liberals, still push to control “truth” online — deciding what information Canadians can access.
Will we hear an apology from Green? Doubtful. Because for progressives, accountability is an afterthought. The NDP’s crusade isn’t about stopping misinformation; it’s about censoring inconvenient truths.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison VE6XTC commented 2024-10-30 19:39:31 -0400Leftists are the ones spreading hate and lies. They get caught out again and again but they still accuse “far right” folks of what they’re guilty of.