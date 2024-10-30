NDP spreads misinformation after demanding censorship on X

At a recent House of Commons heritage committee hearing, NDP MP Matthew Green launched an attack on social media companies, specifically targeting X (formerly known as Twitter), for allegedly spreading “misinformation” regarding a tragic stabbing in Southport, U.K., that sparked significant unrest.

Green’s tirade was directed at Wifredo Fernández, head of government affairs for X in the U.S. and Canada, accusing the platform of enabling the spread of "false information" about the incident.

The clash came after violent riots erupted in England and Northern Ireland from late July to early August, following the tragic murder of three children at a dance class in Southport. This unrest, England's largest since 2011, led to nearly 1,300 arrests and hundreds of charges, as anger exploded into violent protests across major cities.

Green's claim? That X was responsible for misinformation that fuelled the chaos. But the facts? A recent U.K. government release debunked Green’s argument, revealing that Axel Rudakubana, the accused killer, held extremist ties and faced charges involving a lethal biological toxin and an al-Qaeda training manual.

Yet, the NDP, along with the Liberals, still push to control “truth” online — deciding what information Canadians can access.

Will we hear an apology from Green? Doubtful. Because for progressives, accountability is an afterthought. The NDP’s crusade isn’t about stopping misinformation; it’s about censoring inconvenient truths.