Nearly 50k foreign students may be in Canada illegally

Indian nationals comprised of nearly 20,000 student no-shows, followed by 4,279 Chinese students.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   October 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Instagram / stand_for_immigrant_workers

Approximately 47,000 foreign students may be in Canada illegally, having violated visa terms, says the head of migration integrity. 

IRCC representative Aiesha Zafar disclosed to a House of Commons committee that 47,175 foreign students may be "non-compliant" by not attending classes.

Zafar's response followed Conservative pressure regarding the IRCC's ability to "track and remove" students violating their visas.

The IRCC identified India as a primary source of fraudulent immigration into Canada and a top country for identified fraud, according to Zafar's response to Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner.

“What specific countries has IRCC identified frauds from? Is there a predominant country?” asked Garner. “India is one of the top countries,” replied Zafar.

The IRCC conducts bi-annual checks with “Designated Learning Institutions” to monitor "potentially non-genuine students," encompassing all colleges, universities, and institutions enrolling foreign nationals.

The International Student Compliance Regime, implemented in 2014, aimed to identify fraudulent students and questionable schools, aiding provinces.

Fast track ten years later and an IRCC report from 2024 indicates that student non-attendance reports are added to their file, potentially impacting future immigration applications. Non-compliant visa holders may be referred to the Canadian Border Services Agency for enforcement by their inland investigation team.

It also states the IRCC has no recourse if a school fails to submit compliance updates on its students. 

IRCC data revealed that 50,000 foreign students with visas didn't attend their registered schools in spring 2024, representing 6.9% of all international students entering Canada.

Indian nationals comprised nearly 20,000 student no-shows, followed by 4,279 Chinese students.

The Liberal government is currently implementing significant cuts to both temporary and permanent immigration, with student visas facing the most substantial reductions.

The IRCC approved 36,417 study permits in the first six months of 2025, a decrease of roughly 10,000 from 125,034 in the same period of 2024. 

Rempel Garner criticized the influx of temporary foreign visa holders during housing and healthcare crises. On June 9, Immigration Minister Lena Diab announced a goal of “sustainable immigration” by decreasing temporary residents.

The IRCC, which publishes detailed arrival numbers, doesn't track how many temporary residents leave Canada after their visas expire and offered no comment. Meanwhile, the 'non-permanent resident' population has grown from 743,000 in 2016 to nearly 3 million.

At the time, Diab stated the government depends on foreigners to voluntarily leave Canada when their status expires, in response to Rempel Garner's questions about removal numbers.

“To be clear, when people’s visas expire they are expected to leave the country,” Diab said, noting the Canada Border Services Agency is in charge of removals. Last month, Juno News reported that CBSA withheld data on foreign student departures.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

16,274 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Mark Carney stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-06 21:53:06 -0400
    What a scam the foreign student program is. Employers hire them for less pay than Canadians. The deplomma mills churn out fake graduates. The whole thing is a racket.