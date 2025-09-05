Feds withhold data on how many ‘temporary’ residents leave Canada

The CBSA won't release data on how many international students and temporary foreign workers leave Canada after their permits expire, despite confirming it collects entry and exit information.

Juno News was informed by a spokesperson that their data is used individually for immigration enforcement, confirming if individuals overstay. However, aggregated data on groups like international students and temporary workers is unavailable.

The Department of Immigration (IRCC), who publishes detailed arrival numbers, does not know how many temporary residents depart Canada once their visas expire. It did not comment on the matter.

CBSA refused to disclose how many foreign students and workers left Canada recently.

The government plans to halt immigration applications for public health or national security but lacks a deportation strategy for illegals.



READ MORE: https://t.co/DCBJNDIDC4 pic.twitter.com/DxAd4Ni3om — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 14, 2025

Canada is grappling with an "unprecedented population surge" due to mass migration, impacting housing, wages, and cost of living, as Finance Canada admitted.

Canada welcomed over 817,000 newcomers in the first four months of 2025, including 132,100 permanent residents, 194,000 study permits, and 491,400 work permits. The population of 'non-permanent residents' has risen to nearly 3 million, up from 743,000 in 2016.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab stated June 9 that the federal government is depending on foreigners to voluntarily depart Canada when their status is up. She declined to address estimates suggesting up to 500,000 deportees remain in the country, according to Blacklock’s.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner criticized the influx of temporary foreign visa holders during a housing and healthcare crisis. Minister Diab stated they aim for “sustainable immigration” by decreasing temporary residents.

“It's absolutely egregious that these companies expect that they can just maximize corporate profits on the backs of and at the expense of Canadian youth. It's a practice that has to end,” Rempel Garner told Rebel News on Wednesday.

Mark Carney claims the Liberals will reduce immigration to "sustainable levels."



The prime minister goes on to praise Canada's free speech and diversity while urging Canadians abroad to return home and build their lives. pic.twitter.com/UeUxqqxg7s — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the population by 2027, expecting 1.2 million, including students and foreign workers, to leave Canada when visas expire.

Six hundred convicted foreign criminals are still at large, raising questions about efforts to address visa overstays.

MP Rempel Garner questioned the number of removals. Minister Diab stated the figures were "taken way out of context," adding that while visa overstays should depart, enforcement is not the immigration department's responsibility.

“To be clear, when people’s visas expire they are expected to leave the country,” Diab said, noting the Canada Border Services Agency is in charge of removals.

Poilievre calls on the Liberals to permanently end their Temporary Foreign Worker Program to allow young Canadians to get jobs.



"Why is it that they're shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are… pic.twitter.com/mccNME3Nc0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for the elimination of the temporary foreign worker (TFW) program early Wednesday, arguing it floods the job market with cheap labour and hinders job prospects for young Canadians.

Canada lost over 40,000 jobs in July, with youth employment (15-24) at 53.6%, the lowest since November 1998.

“The principle is very simple,” Poilievre said. “Canadian jobs for Canadian workers. Canada first, Canada always.”

Carney, meanwhile, backed the program, stating it has a role that needs focus. He added that its effectiveness, along with the overall immigration system, would be discussed in the upcoming Immigration Levels Plan.

Poilievre criticized the Liberal government and "liberal corporate elites" for exploiting temporary foreign workers, stating that if permits continue at the current rate, a new record will be set.