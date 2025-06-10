Liberal gov't unsure how many illegal immigrants have left Canada

Immigration Minister Lena Diab stated the federal government is depending on illegal immigrants to voluntarily depart Canada. She declined to address estimates suggesting up to 500,000 deportees remain in the country, according to Blacklock’s.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner criticized the influx of temporary foreign visa holders during a housing and healthcare crisis. Minister Diab stated they aim for “sustainable immigration” by decreasing temporary residents.

Diab added that while visa overstays are expected to leave, enforcement is not the immigration department's responsibility.

Canada's estimated illegal immigrant population is unknown, according to a February 2024 briefing note, but it could be as many as 500,000, and growing.

“How many have been removed?” asked MP Rempel Garner. “Those numbers are taken way out of context,” replied Minister Diab.

“How many have been removed of the 500,000 on deportation orders?” the Conservative asked again. “To be clear, when people’s visas expire they are expected to leave the country,” replied Diab, noting the Canada Border Services Agency is in charge of removals.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's immigration minister, Marc Miller, told reporters on January 15 that illegal immigrants are not welcome in Canada. "Those folks are not welcome to Canada if they are doing so in an irregular fashion," he said.

In 2023, 2.3 million foreigners came to Canada, including over one million students and 766,250 temporary workers. Millions are now facing expired or nearly expired visas through 2025.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree earlier disputed those figures as "completely out of whack," but did not offer alternative numbers, according to Blacklock’s.

Rempel Garner criticized the government for not providing removal statistics, suggesting those without status will stay in Canada.

“Why are they persisting in bringing in hundreds of thousands of students and foreign workers on temporary visas when people can’t find jobs?” Minister Diab reported 290,000 foreign students admitted to Canada this year, which the Conservative MP deemed excessive.

Diab claimed to be working on “sustainable immigration” but declined to specify how many of the over one million foreign students admitted in 2023 remained in Canada after their permits expired.

The most recent Immigration Levels Plan cuts back the number of permanent residents through 2027, from 395,000 this year, followed by subsequent cuts of 15,000. It also vows to drastically cut work and study permits.

A 2025 survey revealed 54% of Canadians feel immigration levels are excessive. Major worries are housing (40%), joblessness (25%), and prioritizing Canadians (22%).

"Newcomers themselves are not to blame," clarified Rempel Garner. "It is the Liberals who misled everybody about Canada's capacity."

More than 800,000 newcomers have entered the country in 2025 through April.