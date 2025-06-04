Liberal gov't unsure how many illegal immigrants reside in Canada

The Liberal government denied claims that it lost track of millions of undocumented immigrants, but declined to release its own data, after an MP demanded a detailed deportation strategy.

"The Liberals invited millions of migrants into Canada knowing full well they did not have the economic and social infrastructure to support them," Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner told the Commons. "Canada now has a massive housing crisis, endless health care wait times and countless Canadian youth without jobs."

"Newcomers themselves are not to blame," she clarified. "It is the Liberals who misled everybody about Canada's capacity."

Last year, Canada had 2.3 million foreigners, including over one million students and 766,250 temporary workers. Millions are now facing expired or nearly expired visas through 2025.

"How is the government to ensure they will leave?" asked Rempel Garner. "Canadians expect a resilient and responsive immigration system, and that is exactly what we are doing," replied Immigration Minister Lena Diab.

Canada's estimated illegal immigrant population is unknown, according to a February 2024 briefing note, but it could be as many as 500,000, and growing.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree disputed claims of millions of illegal immigrants in Canada, calling the figures "completely out of whack," but did not offer alternative numbers, according to Blacklock’s.

A 2025 survey revealed 54% of Canadians feel immigration levels are excessive. Major worries are housing (40%), joblessness (25%), and prioritizing Canadians (22%).

Minister Diab clarified that Canada is bolstering its asylum system for efficiency and flexibility, while upholding its humanitarian commitments and strengthening system integrity. “Make no mistake, Canada takes its obligations seriously.”

Quebec's land border saw asylum seeker numbers skyrocket to 2,875 in April, the most since Roxham Road's closure in March 2023. While early May claims were slightly lower than last year, indicating a potential temporary drop in illegal crossings, border agents warn this could be brief.

A May 30 decision by the United States Supreme Court permitted the Trump administration to revoke legal status for about 500,000 immigrants from Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba, which many fear will increase migratory flows to Canada.

Amnesty International recently called for Canada to accept U.S. illegal immigrants on humanitarian grounds, while President Trump and JD Vance pledged to deport millions without cost concerns. The U.S. has nearly 11 million illegal immigrants, primarily in border states.

Cabinet, last January 15, said illegal immigrants were not welcome here. "Those folks are not welcome to Canada if they are doing so in an irregular fashion," then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters at the time.

A 2004 Canada-U.S. treaty, affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2023, permits either nation to reject asylum claims from legal border crossers to deter "asylum shopping," as illegals primarily enter Canada through Québec and Ontario.

If passed, the newly tabled Bill C-2 would deem many asylum claimants inadmissible, including those applying over 365 days after arriving in Canada, retroactive to June 24, 2020, affecting tens of thousands of applications, including those made by international students.

The proposed bill would also eliminate a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., preventing asylum claims made more than two weeks after an applicant illegally enters Canada from the U.S. by land.

The government intends to mass halt or cancel immigration applications for public health or national security, a policy shift from previous Liberal administrations.