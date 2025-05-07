Amnesty International urged Canadians to welcome illegal immigrants from the U.S. for humanitarian reasons. The U.S. has nearly 11 million illegal immigrants, many in border states, reported Blacklock’s.

"We are calling on Canada to be a leader in the international global system, the multilateral system," said Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International. "That includes, of course, the Refugee Convention."

Callamard said the Convention forbids returning individuals to life-threatening situations, suggesting that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum seekers, thus making their return inappropriate.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, vowed to deport millions of illegal immigrants with "no price tag" attached.

A 2004 treaty between Canada and the U.S., upheld by the Supreme Court in 2023, allows either country to deny asylum claims from individuals who legally cross the border, aiming to prevent "asylum shopping."

Cabinet, last January 15, said illegal immigrants were not welcome here. "Those folks are not welcome to Canada if they are doing so in an irregular fashion," then-Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters at the time.

Miller earlier minimized illegal migration in Canada. "This is about sustaining Canada," he said. "That is not doable without people coming in from abroad."

The Budget Office reported that federal spending on each undocumented immigrant averaged $14,321, with costs potentially reaching $33,700 due to case backlogs.

In 2023, room and board for illegals cost $769 million, according to December 7 testimony at the Senate National Finance Committee. The cost for municipalities, school boards, food banks, and charities remains uncalculated.

During the federal election, only the New Democrats proposed welcoming illegal immigrants fleeing U.S. deportation orders. Leader Jagmeet Singh expressed sympathy on January 22 for those in the U.S. feeling alone and afraid after hearing the President's statements.

Liberal MPs, however, were reluctant to provide them a pathway to permanent residency.

A 2018 Department of Immigration study found widespread resistance to preferential treatment for illegal immigrants, a finding echoed in subsequent research.

Blacklock's learned of significant opposition to queue jumpers, even from legal immigrants who waited years, adhering to regulations.

The RCMP warned the government in 2023 that criminal networks, like the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, may expand their operations and abuse vulnerable individuals.

A CBSA report obtained by Radio-Canada indicates that Mexican cartel networks are smuggling people, drugs, and firearms across the Canada-U.S. border.

A 2024 U.S. Office of Homeland Security Statistics report, Estimates Of The Unauthorized Immigrant Population Residing In The United States, states that the U.S. has 10.99 million illegal immigrants, with Mexico being the top country of origin.

Among the states bordering Canada are 750,000 illegals, with New York (410,000) and Washington (340,000) having the largest populations.

An estimated 500,000 undocumented migrants reside in Canada, according to an April 2024 briefing note. The exact number of illegal migrants is unknown.

Despite the closure of Roxham Road, they primarily enter Canada through Québec, but have also come through Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia. Many request passage to New York State by air.

Border apprehensions in the Swanton sector, which includes northern New York, Vermont, and part of New Hampshire, dropped from a record high of over 3,300 last June to only 54 this March.