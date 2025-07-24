Corporate elites, politicians profit from Canada’s immigration crisis

Public outcry intensifies over Canada's mass immigration, with the National Citizens Coalition (NCC) stating "immigration is still out of control."

This follows the meeting in Muskoka earlier this week, where Canadian premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed Canadian energy, trade, and jobs.

But the NCC says: Don’t Just Buy Canadian, Prioritize Hiring Canadian.

The conservative group reports that three million temporary residents are straining Canada's housing, healthcare, and social services, with many now illegal due to expired permits.

They highlight that non-Canadians constitute one in five workers, displacing citizens in a tough job market, while asylum seekers (one in 88 Canadians) and rising youth unemployment further overwhelm resources.

This is an unsustainable mess, not to mention a national security risk.

NCC Director and bestselling Substack writer Alex Brown argues politicians ignore this issue for personal gain.

Politicians are overlooking the issue of Canadian job displacement due to reliance on cheap foreign labour, Brown explains, as they and their corporate partners benefit from the status quo.

“We're at risk of a generation of young Canadian citizens failing to launch because they can't even get their foot in the door, because that foot in the door has been propped open for folks that we've never let in before,” says Brown. “No full discredit to them, but that's not fair. It's not fair to our present working generation, and it's not fair to our future working generation.”

Political and corporate elites prioritize cheap foreign labour, exacerbating the youth job market crisis. Despite claims that Canadian youth shun entry-level jobs, Brown argues this is false, stating that denying them these vital starter roles erodes confidence and foundational career opportunities.

We have a new report today showing that one in five workers in Canada are no longer even Canadian. So we're obviously sidelining our own citizens in a struggling job market.

Brown blames Corporate Canada for backing groups like the Century Initiative, a lobbying group advocating for a Canadian population of 100 million by 2100. Its co-founder was recently appointed to PM Mark Carney's council on Canada-U.S. relations.

Brown exposes how major banks and conglomerates fund the Century Initiative, which the Globe and Mail promotes, revealing a deep-rooted corporate influence on Canada's future.

These large companies exploit access to cheaper labour, prioritizing profit over fair treatment of employees and genuine economic growth, especially in the post-COVID lockdown economy.

Brown asserts Canada must reduce its reliance on foreign labour to favour Canadian workers and public services, a view he claims most Canadians, including recent immigrants, share.

The NCC Director argues that relying on inexpensive foreign labour and lenient immigration policies demeans integrated immigrants. He believes unchecked policies enable "bad apples" to jeopardize community unity and the Canadian dream.

He advocates for abolishing the temporary foreign worker program, closing asylum loopholes, and shutting down sham career colleges to protect Canadian workers and legitimate immigrants from systemic abuse.