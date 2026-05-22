Nenshi sparks uproar over Alberta independence comments

A federalist premier has initiated an independence referendum in Canada before.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told Vassy Kapelos on CTV’s Power Play, “You know in Quebec, the only governments that would put forward a referendum were governments that ran in an election, saying they were going to hold a referendum.”

Not one to be left behind in spinning tales, Thomas Lukaszuk jumped in and posted on X: "Alberta, let this sink in ...

"In Canadian history, only two premiers initiated referenda on separating from Canada: - René Lévesque 1980 - Jacques Parizeau 1995.

"Both Quebec separatists who nearly 'destroyed' Canada. Today, Danielle Smith will join their ranks.” The assertions from both men are falsehoods.

Alberta, let this sink in:



In Canadian history, only 2 premiers initiated referenda on separating from Canada:



- René Lévesque 1980

- Jacques Parizeau 1995



Both Quebec separatists who nearly destroyed Canada.



Today, Danielle Smith will join their ranks.#ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qeloPV9sMn — Hon. Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) May 21, 2026

Robert Bourassa was a Liberal premier of Quebec at the beginning of the 1990s. Despite being an avowed federalist, his government scheduled a referendum on independence for October, 1992. The referendum was deferred in favour of the national referendum on the 1992 Charlottetown Accord which was rejected in a vote by Canadians.

The Quebec Liberal party never ran in an election on the platform of holding a referendum despite Nenshi’s claim.

And contrary to Lukaszuk’s statement, Premier Bourassa did initiate a referendum offering the option of separating from Canada. Even if it never did make it to the ballot during his term.