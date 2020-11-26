Nevada court allows GOP to present potential evidence of voter fraud

In an apparent victory for the Trump campaign to re-elect the President, a judge in Nevada has allowed for the Republican Party to produce evidence of alleged voter fraud and irregularities. The move may potentially reverse Joe Biden’s win and set an example for other state challenges.

Washington Examiner reports that according to officials in the Trump campaign, a judge set a December 3 hearing date and is allowing 15 depositions. The campaign intends to present evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Clark County, which has a Democratic majority. In the initial count, ballots for Joe Biden outnumbered Trump by at least 91,000.

The news remains widely unreported by the mainstream media eager to declare an unofficial victory for Joe Biden in the state.

Posting on Twitter, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that Republicans in the state will be allowed to present findings of “widespread voter fraud.”

“BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned,” he wrote.

Conservative lobbyist Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, is heading the case in Nevada.

“It gives us a real chance, if to do nothing else, to begin to show this historic level of fraud,” said Schlapp to the Washington Examiner.

The Trump team contends that non-residents and the deceased voted in the 2020 election in Nevada, and that signatures of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were not verified by human officials, as is required by law.

The Trump team also claims that it “found that officials used a machine to verify signatures, apparently against the rules, and even those machines were plagued with problems,” according to the Washington Examiner. “The campaign also has testimony from a blind person who claims somebody else voted for her and that she was barred from voting as a result. And they plan to present evidence that Native Americans were offered bribes of TVs and gas cards for their vote.”

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night, Schlapp said that unlike Georgia, where only a third of the ballots were cast by mail, half the ballots Nevada were mailed in, with “no legal signature verification – certainly not in Clark County – that is the biggest treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states.”

“For the first time in this whole tragic story of the 2020 presidential election, a state court has granted Republicans in Nevada and the Trump campaign the ability to present their case of widespread illegal balloting, and to depose up to 15 people who know what went down in Clark County in the state of Nevada,” he said. “So this is big news. You know, a lot of people in the national media have said, you know, if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it. Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people [and] real-life instances of voter illegality. And I just think it’s a great step that we’re gonna have a chance to present it in court. If we get a fair hearing, I believe the results in Nevada should be switched.”