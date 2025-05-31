New Alberta MP channels Western resolve in eloquent House of Commons debut

'I promised to rip this place down to the studs and start rebuilding a country we can recognize again,' said David Bexte, speaking of his mandate from Bow River, Alberta.

Newly elected MP David Bexte delivered his first speech in the House of Commons this past week, earnestly articulating the thoughts and fears of Bow River, Alberta, the riding that gave him "one of the strongest mandates in the country."

During Friday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Bexte's impassioned remarks, agreeing that the first-time MP captured the current Western sentiment perfectly.

"Mr. Speaker, the riding that sent me here is called Bow River," said Bexte. "The Bow [River] runs past oil wells shut down by people who've never set foot on a rig. It flows past farms taxed by bureaucrats who couldn't grow a weed. It flows past churches left to burn. While politicians offered excuses instead of justice, it flows past the homes of veterans, seniors, and families forgotten by the system, but not by me. The beautiful thing about the Bow is this: even when the government grinds to a halt, it keeps flowing." 

