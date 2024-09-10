New Brunswick premier banned controversial sex-ed presentation just 3 days after parental outcry: documents

E-transfer (Canada):

Newly released documents reveal that it took just three days for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to take action and ban a disturbing sex education presentation from being shown in New Brunswick schools. All it took was some political will and pushback from concerned parents.

On June 8, 2023, the New Brunswick government, led by Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan, revised three key sections of the province's Policy 713, which addresses sexual orientation and gender identity.

The updated policy now requires parental consent for transgender and non-binary students under 16 who wish to have their preferred name officially used in school records. It also mandates separate changing areas and washrooms, ensuring that boys, regardless of how they identify, are not sharing spaces with girls.

The same rules apply for school sports, keeping competitions fair and safe.

These changes came on the heels of revelations about a graphic sex-ed presentation by HPV Global Action, shown to students in Grade 6 through Grade 12 without appropriate parental notification. Premier Higgs described the presentation as "clearly inappropriate."

Thanks to your donations to Rebel News’ investigative efforts at RebelInvestigates.com, we now know that Premier Higgs’ office was flagged about the presentation on May 24, 2023.

Within hours, Higgs took to social media to express his outrage, promising swift action. By May 27, third-party presentations were banned, and a new review process was put in place.

For the rest of Canada’s premiers, the lesson is clear: when it comes to protecting kids, there’s no time to waste.