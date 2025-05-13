New data shows hate crimes against Toronto's Jewish community skyrocketing

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed new data released by the Toronto Police Service that shows a shocking rise in antisemitic hate crimes in the city.

As reported by the National Post, the number of total hate crimes reported to Toronto police increased from 372 in 2023 to 443 in 2024, marking a 19% rise.

The data shows that Toronto's Jewish community was targeted disproportionately, with 177 incidents (40%) of reported hate crimes being perpetrated against Jewish residents. This is despite the Jewish community representing less than 4% of Toronto's total population.

Speaking to the National Post, Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, the senior director of policy and advocacy at the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, condemned the spike in hate crimes.

“The report is confirming what the entire Jewish community already knows, which is that hate incidents targeting our community are increasing dramatically,” he said. “If it hasn’t happened to us we know somebody that it has happened to.”

Sheila also condemned authorities' lackadaisical approach to confronting pro-Hamas protesters repeatedly chanting for genocide on the streets of Toronto.

"If these guys were serious about the rise in hate crimes against the Jews, they might do something about the antisemitic hate marches with calls to genocide on loudspeakers every single week in Toronto," she said.

According to the data, the highest number of hate crimes (78) were reported in Toronto police's 32 division, which is home to a significant Jewish population.