NDP MP compares Palestine ‘solidarity’ pin to Remembrance Day poppy

A New Democrat MP is facing parliamentary pushback for comparing a pro-Palestine pin to the beloved Remembrance Day poppy. Conservative MPs jeered the comparison profusely Monday afternoon at the House of Commons.

After MP Heather McPherson likened her “solidarity” pin to the poppy, Commons Speaker Greg Ferguson reprimanded her for contravening House rules.

“I just want to remind Members to be very careful about what they wear in this House and to ensure it is not considered a prop,” he said. Elected officials cannot wear “props of any kind” in the Commons if used to make “a silent comment on issues.”

Speakers have accosted MPs in the past for wearing lapel pins in the Chamber, reported Blacklock’s. “People wear poppies within this House,” said McPherson, amid cries of “shame” from Conservative MPs.

The NDP foreign affairs critic wore the pin in Question Period after previously and repeatedly accusing Israel of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

“I stand here proudly wearing the pin that stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said McPherson, whose red, white, and green pin is representative of their flag.

She demanded sanctions Monday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his counteroffensive in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run health authority, more than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory military campaign last October for the slaughter of 1,200 Israeli nationals and hostage-taking of hundreds more. Given the source of the alleged tolls, their credibility is highly disputed.

“Entire families have been decimated,” McPherson continued. “Children are starving to death. When are the Liberals going to live up to their obligations?”

Her advocacy of the Palestinian cause includes a nonbinding March 18 motion demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to recognize the State of Palestine. It passed but was not adopted by the Trudeau government as a policy at the time.

McPherson also joined her caucus colleagues and Liberal MPs in January, for a Middle East tour, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“This region is in chaos and Canada needs to play a role, working with our allies,” she said.

“I think what this trip allows us to do is ... speak with some authority because we will be on the ground … calling for peace.”