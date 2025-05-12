New poll: Gaza, West Bank cheer Hamas terror—Ottawa rolls out the welcome mat

While the Trudeau–Carney Liberals continue their virtue-signalling campaign to bring tens of thousands of Gaza refugees to Canada, a shocking new poll suggests they’re importing far more than just “war victims.”

They may be importing the ideology of terror.

A survey conducted this month by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reveals that half of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank believe Hamas’s October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians—where 1,200 were killed and 251 taken hostage—was “correct.”

The brutal rape, murder, and kidnapping of civilians, is cheered on by 50% of the population.

And yet, despite these radical numbers, Canada’s Liberal government continues to push ahead with plans to resettle large numbers of Gazans into Canadian communities—with little to no regard for whether those individuals share the extremist ideology that torched the region in the first place.

Among the damning findings from the poll:

43% would vote Hamas in a legislative election;

75% are satisfied with Hamas’s “war performance”;

85% in Judea and Samaria reject disarmament of Hamas, a listed terrorist group;

47% support a unity government that includes Hamas.

Let’s be blunt: this is not a refugee crisis. It’s a national security risk. And it's one the Americans are concerned about.

Canada is already struggling with broken vetting processes and a government obsessed with open borders. Canada was just the launching pad for a refugee, who was an ISIS butcher, and his son, to plan an antisemitic terror attack on Toronto.

Now we’re supposed to believe they can filter out Hamas sympathizers from a population where three-quarters cheer for their tactics?

And don’t expect Carney to mention any of this. To the Liberals, the only problem is Canadian “Islamophobia”—not the actual ideology of a group that throws gay people off rooftops and uses schools as rocket depots.

Once again, the Liberal government is putting globalist optics over Canadian safety.

We don’t need Hamas ideology in our communities. We need a government with the spine to say no.