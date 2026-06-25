New poll proves Rebel News is Canada's fastest growing news source

Article by Rebel News staff.

Pollara, one of Canada's major polling companies, has released its fourth annual Trust in Media survey. The results show, for the fourth year in a row, Rebel News is getting stronger.

Ezra Levant walked through the numbers on Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The number of Canadians who watch Rebel News daily has doubled in the past year, with 8% of Canadians now say they watch on most days, and another 14% watching occasionally — a combined reach of 22% of the country.

For comparison, the Globe and Mail, founded in 1844, backed by millions in government subsidies, and owned by Canada's wealthiest oligarch, sits at 11% daily readership.

"I think there's a real chance we'll catch up with them next year," Ezra said, "even though they've had a 171-year head start."

The numbers among Gen Z are even more striking. In the 18- to 34-year-old demographic, 14% say they watch Rebel News on most days. The Globe and Mail's daily readership in that same age group is also 14%.

"As many young people watch Rebel News as read the Globe," Ezra said. "Our little band of citizen journalists. Wow." He noted that Rebel News's marketing budget is close to zero, and growth has come entirely through word of mouth.

The trust numbers tell a similar story.

In 2023, Rebel News had a net trust score of minus 8 — meaning more Canadians distrusted it than trusted it. In 2026, that number is even. Among Canadians who actually watch Rebel News, the trust score has climbed from 57% to 72% over three years.

The Globe and Mail's trust score among its own readers is 74%. "We're almost in a tie with them," Ezra said.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Rebel News's net trust score among Liberal voters is minus 3. "Almost as many Liberals trust us as don't," Ezra said.

Throughout its 11-year history, Rebel News has never taken a cent in government funding. Instead, Ezra noted the company has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting the government over issues like censorship and defending journalists who have been arrested while on assignment.

“Canadians notice,” Ezra said, “and they like it.”