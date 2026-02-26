No answers, no silence: The protests aren’t over for Michael Ma

On Saturday, February 21, Markham–Unionville constituents gathered once again in an attempt to confront their Member of Parliament, Michael Ma. In December 2025, Ma made waves in Canadian politics by crossing the floor from the Conservative Party to the Liberal Party, just days after criticizing the Liberals in Parliament.

Since then, constituents have staged repeated protests outside his former constituency office, which has remained empty. Seeking answers from the man they elected as a Conservative, residents also organized a town hall meeting. Ma was invited but did not attend.

This time, protesters gathered outside the Hilton Hotel, just a block from his Conservative constituency office, where the Hong Kong–Canada Business Association was hosting a Lunar New Year Gala. Ma was reportedly on the guest list.

The Markham Unionville constituents continue their protest against the Floor Crosser

Michael Ma pic.twitter.com/8V8qVONYLJ — Lynne Brooks 🇨🇦 (@LynneBr37562004) February 19, 2026

Demonstrators lined the streets with signs calling for his resignation and old campaign signs with his name crossed out. When they attempted to gather near the entrances, security told them police had been called after receiving word a protest was planned. Protesters were asked to leave the private property.

Determined to be seen, they regrouped across the street, ensuring their signs were visible to passing vehicles. One protester, Grace, who has been actively organizing since Ma’s decision, said she spoke earlier that day with Pierre Poilievre at another Lunar New Year event to express her frustration.

Markham Unionville constituent speaks to @PierrePoilievre about floor crosser Michael Ma pic.twitter.com/ssS0B2G2in — Lynne Brooks 🇨🇦 (@LynneBr37562004) February 22, 2026

Grace also described an incident that occurred earlier in the day while she was putting up protest signs. A couple walked by and took her signs; when she confronted them about taking her property, they pushed her. The confrontation can be seen in a now-viral video on X.

Markham Unionville 🇨🇦

Theft of signs turn into a scuffle.

Floor Crosser Michal Ma voters post signs in continued protest. pic.twitter.com/S2nUZKmgl9 — Lynne Brooks 🇨🇦 (@LynneBr37562004) February 23, 2026

No one from the riding has been able to speak directly with their representative, despite Ma telling CP24 in a previous interview that he consulted with constituents before making his decision. Those constituents he claims to have spoken with have yet to be found.