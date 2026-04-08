'No incentive' for MPs to do better when given guaranteed raises

For 14 consecutive years, Canada's members of Parliament are getting a raise. Legislators were given an annual bump between $7,900 and $15,800 at the start of April, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation reported.

“In what other job are you guaranteed a pay raise every year for 14 years regardless of your performance?” wondered Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the taxpayer watchdog,

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Alexa Lavoie and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the deeply unpopular MP pay raise.

Politicians are helping themselves “get rich on the backs of Canadians,” Alexa said. Meanwhile, “we are seeing an increase of homeless people” in the country due to rising economic challenges.

“This is not sustainable, we can't continue to pay them massive salaries while our people are suffering,” she added, wondering why there was no major criticism of the raise coming from left-wing voices, who claim to care about working class Canadians.

“I'm of the belief that no member of Parliament should earn more money than the median income of their riding,” said Lise, suggesting that such a policy would “tie them back to reality and the people they're supposed to be representing.”

Another alternate option Lise considered was Singapore's corporal punishment approach, which involves be struck by a cane.

“As long as we're allowing our parliamentarians to leave it up to them whether they get raises, we're always going to have this issue,” she said.