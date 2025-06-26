'No real separatist movement yet': Lorne Gunter on Alberta byelections

This week, Alberta held three byelections for the provincial legislature. While two were in Edmonton — safe NDP seats — one was in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, a riding that in 1982 became the first to elect a separatist politician outside of Quebec.

It was there that separatism was on the ballot, with newly formed Alberta Republicans leader Cameron Davies running in the riding and finishing in third place, behind Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservatives and the NDP, while picking up just over 17% of the vote.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to break down what these results mean for the separatist movement in Alberta.

The UCP is benefitting from Smith's “very staunch” stance against Ottawa, he said. “She's been strong against Carney, she was even stronger against Trudeau, and so she gets a bit of a pass.”

Separatist parties will struggle so long as the premier can continue to navigate the issue, Lorne added.

Two other challenges facing the Alberta Republicans is Davies' recent history with the UCP — having been a member until late April — and branding, the Edmonton Sun columnist explained.

Red and white signs dotted lawns throughout the riding, but they “looked like Liberal signs,” especially coming on the heels of a recent federal election.

Perhaps most importantly in Lorne's view, the Albertan Republicans name can be a point of contention following U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of annexing Canada.

“It might not hurt them big time, but it doesn't do them any favours,” he said.

“You can't say they didn't do well,” Lorne continued, noting 17% was “nothing to sneeze at.”

Two key issues that could light a fire under the separatist movement, however, include not approving a new pipeline development, “a very real possibility,” according to Lorne, “and a new tax on oil and gas.”

For now, the separatist movement is showing “frustration and anger” with Ottawa at the ballot box, but “there is no real separatist movement yet,” he said.