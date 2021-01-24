Norway Sees Huge Spike in Vaccine-Related Deaths

In both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials, a small number of individuals developed Bell's Palsy, facial weakness or paralysis. This was very small number of people: .01 per cent for Moderna and even less than that for Pfizer.

However, a recent incident in Norway has seen side effects at a much higher rate.

According to the NY Post “23 people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, recently, all 13 were at least 80 years old.”

The story, which stems from a report from Norway, also notes that 29 people in total suffered side effects, which includes the 13 who died; of those effected, 21 were women and eight were men.

Fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” says the chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

That's 23 people of approximately 30,000 Norwegians who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Compared to their trial of about 43,000, that's a jump from less than .01 per cent to .08 per cent.



Rebel News is fighting COVID-related tickets, and we ask that you please consider donating to our campaign. Or, if you have been ticketed or fined under coronavirus ordinances, please visit www.FightTheFines.com and share your story.