NOT AGAIN! Another home invasion leaves a father dead

And just like that, a loving Vaughn father becomes just another crime statistic.

David Menzies
A quiet neighbourhood in Vaughan, Ontario, was the scene of the latest home invasion. And this time it was lethal.

Abdul Aleem Farooqi, 46, was shot dead early last Sunday while defending his four-year-old daughter from a home invader who was allegedly pointing a gun at her head.

The criminal shot Farooqi, who fought back to protect his daughter.

Farooqi will never see his daughter grow up or become a grandfather, leaving his surviving family traumatized.

What happened in this sleepy bedroom community just north of Toronto was pure evil.

Disturbingly, a crimewave in southern Ontario continues to rage. In just the last few weeks alone, consider these horrific incidents:

  • An elderly Jewish woman was almost knifed to death at an Ottawa supermarket
  • Transgender Dani Senecal broke into a Welland home and sexually assaulted a toddler. For the second time.
  • Eight-year-old Jahvai Roy of Toronto was shot in the head thanks to a wayward bullet. He was sleeping in his bed at the time.

And of course, Jeremy McDonald of Lindsay made international headlines when he fought back against Mike Breen, who invaded McDonald’s apartment armed with a crossbow. Shockingly, McDonald was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for having the temerity to save his life.

Gross.

And the horror continues. The most recent incident was in Vaughan; it could just as easily happen in your municipality.

In a press release, the York Regional Police Service notes: “On Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, shortly before 1 a.m., officers attended a residence in the area of Andreeta Dr. and Barons St. for a report of a home invasion. On arrival, a male was located inside the house suffering from trauma to his body. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

And just like that, a loving father becomes just another crime statistic.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently reiterated his tough-on-crime stance, advocating for stronger "castle law" in Canada, allowing homeowners to use lethal force during home invasions. This contrasts sharply with the Liberals' ongoing efforts to disarm law-abiding citizens.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser rebutted Poilievre’s safety plan on X, stating, "This isn’t the Wild West. It’s Canada. Canadians deserve real solutions that make us safer, not slogans that inspire fear and chaos for Pierre’s political survival.”

Sorry, Fraser, but Canada is already the Wild West—only the criminals are armed, not law-abiding citizens. Victims either die, like Farooqi, or face charges, like McDonald, for fighting back.

Sick.

To: The Government of Ontario and the Attorney General of Canada

We, the undersigned, believe no Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their own home and family from violent intruders.

We call on lawmakers to:

  1. Drop the charges against Jeremy McDonald immediately.

  2. Reform Canada’s self-defence laws to strengthen protections for homeowners and families.

  3. Ensure police and prosecutors uphold the principle that Canadians have the right to defend their homes without fear of being treated as criminals.

No Canadian family should ever fear both criminals outside their doors and charges from the justice system inside the courtroom.

We demand action now!

