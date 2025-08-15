Nova Scotia MP calls for higher fines for violating climate lockdown

Nova Scotia residents continue to face sweeping bans on outdoor activities in forested areas, at the risk of $25,000 fines — which, according to MP Jessica Fancy-Landry, are “not high enough” to adequately promote public safety.

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini compared Nova Scotia’s extreme response to wildfire risk to those of surrounding provinces, such as Newfoundland and Labrador.

“If Newfoundland and Labrador, which is under the same fire threat, is able to balance rights with public safety by upping the consequences for violating the fire ban, why isn't that approach being taken in other provinces, except that it is truly about control and not safety?” asked Sheila.

Tamara reminded viewers of a statement made by MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who slammed the government for failing to follow through on wildfire prevention and response improvements that were promised four years ago.

“Every way you look at it, the average person pays and pays and pays, and the government just gets off scot-free,” said Tamara.