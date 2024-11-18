Nova Scotia PCs surge ahead: Houston dominates mid-campaign polls

As Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign reaches its midpoint, recent polling by Abacus Data indicates a strengthening lead for Premier Tim Houston's Progressive Conservative (PC) Party.

The survey, conducted between November 9 and 12, 2024, reveals that 47% of committed voters support the PCs, marking a 2-point increase from earlier in the campaign. The Liberal Party holds steady at 25%, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) experiences a slight decline to 23%.

Health care remains the predominant concern among voters, with 65% identifying it as a top issue, reflecting a 5-point decrease since the campaign's onset. Affordability and housing follow closely, each cited by 61% and 51% of respondents, respectively. Notably, the importance of climate change has risen by 6 points, now considered a key issue by 23% of voters.

Premier Houston's recognition among the electorate is substantial, with 73% of voters expressing a clear understanding of his policies and leadership. In contrast, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender are less familiar to voters, with 48% and 36% awareness, respectively. However, both opposition leaders have made modest gains in recognition during the campaign.

In terms of favourability, Houston maintains a positive net score of +8, with 37% viewing him favourably and 29% unfavourably. Chender's favourability has improved to +26, while Churchill's net favourability stands at +6.

The desire for governmental change has slightly diminished; 46% of voters express a definite wish for change, down 4 points, whereas 20% firmly support the re-election of the Houston administration. Among undecided voters, who constitute 22% of the electorate, a significant portion also desires change, indicating potential volatility in the campaign's final stages.

When asked who would make the best premier, 35% of respondents favour Houston, leading Churchill at 20% and Chender at 18%. These figures suggest that, barring significant shifts, the PCs are poised for a strong performance in the upcoming election.

Read the Abacus Poll here.