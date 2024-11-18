Nova Scotia PCs surge ahead: Houston dominates mid-campaign polls
With 47% voter support, Premier Tim Houston leads the pack as health care and affordability drive the election debate. Nova Scotians cast their ballots on November 26, 2024.
As Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign reaches its midpoint, recent polling by Abacus Data indicates a strengthening lead for Premier Tim Houston's Progressive Conservative (PC) Party.
The survey, conducted between November 9 and 12, 2024, reveals that 47% of committed voters support the PCs, marking a 2-point increase from earlier in the campaign. The Liberal Party holds steady at 25%, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) experiences a slight decline to 23%.
Health care remains the predominant concern among voters, with 65% identifying it as a top issue, reflecting a 5-point decrease since the campaign's onset. Affordability and housing follow closely, each cited by 61% and 51% of respondents, respectively. Notably, the importance of climate change has risen by 6 points, now considered a key issue by 23% of voters.
Premier Houston's recognition among the electorate is substantial, with 73% of voters expressing a clear understanding of his policies and leadership. In contrast, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender are less familiar to voters, with 48% and 36% awareness, respectively. However, both opposition leaders have made modest gains in recognition during the campaign.
In terms of favourability, Houston maintains a positive net score of +8, with 37% viewing him favourably and 29% unfavourably. Chender's favourability has improved to +26, while Churchill's net favourability stands at +6.
The desire for governmental change has slightly diminished; 46% of voters express a definite wish for change, down 4 points, whereas 20% firmly support the re-election of the Houston administration. Among undecided voters, who constitute 22% of the electorate, a significant portion also desires change, indicating potential volatility in the campaign's final stages.
When asked who would make the best premier, 35% of respondents favour Houston, leading Churchill at 20% and Chender at 18%. These figures suggest that, barring significant shifts, the PCs are poised for a strong performance in the upcoming election.
Read the Abacus Poll here.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
