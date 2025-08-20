Nova Scotia woods ban not 'rationally connected' to wildfire prevention, says civil liberties lawyer
On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by JCCF President John Carpay to discuss the case of Jeff Evely, a veteran who was fined $28,000 for violating Nova Scotia’s ban on entering the woods.
“Jeff’s very courageous to have exercised his liberty to walk in the forest in the face of a completely irrational ban,” said Carpay. “We are providing lawyers… for Jeff Evely, so he can fight against this prosecution. The defence in court is not going to be pretending he didn’t go into the woods, the defence will be: the law itself is an unjustified violation of our Charter Section 7 right to liberty.”
In addition to fighting Evely’s penalty, the JCCF hopes its legal action will lead to a lifting of the ban before the scheduled date of October 15.
