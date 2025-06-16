NYPD face-off with anti-ICE, Israel activists after 'No Kings' protest

'No Kings' protests against Trump's immigration policies and perceived fascism occurred Saturday in New York City and over 2,000 other locations.

Thousands marched from Bryant Park to the Federal Plaza, joining anti-Israel radicals near the ICE building. A large police presence responded to potential violence, a consequence of previous clashes with 80 arrests.

Many masked attendees displayed support for Mexico, Gaza, and designated terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

Protesters intimidated those voicing opposition with threats of violence. A full report with exclusive interviews is forthcoming at RiotReports.com.

One person, who dragged a ripped up and dirtied American flag, told Rebel News:

“We need to be clear about what America is. A person who comes to this land from Europe—as a colonizer—is not American. The people who live on this land, they call them migrants. Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Trinidad, South America—they call these people migrants. But they are part of this land. These people belong here. You understand?”

Despite rising tensions overnight, unlike other US cities, no riots occurred, and the crowd dispersed. One man critical of the protesters described them as "f*cking freeloaders."