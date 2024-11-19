NZ cops FAIL as all charges dropped against Destiny Church leader

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has successfully fought back against charges related to his involvement in protests against New Zealand's authoritarian Covid-19 restrictions.

All charges against him have been dismissed, marking a significant win for the right to protest and personal freedoms.

Tamaki faced several charges under the nation's controversial Covid-19 Public Health Act, accusing him of breaching public health orders during protests in Auckland that opposed lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The charges also included accusations of organising one of the demonstrations. Alongside Tamaki, his wife, Hannah, and Destiny Church members Kaleb Cave and Jennifer Marshall also faced charges, but all four pleaded not guilty.

Speaking outside the Auckland District Court after the ruling, Tamaki celebrated the outcome, stating that the charges were politically motivated.

We Won!

"We responded to the police request to ensure our protests were conducted safely within the Covid guidelines. We always maintained that our rights, even during an emergency, are fundamental. This is a win for the New Zealand Bill of Rights," he declared. He also thanked his lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, for his dedication in defending the case, adding he would not pursue any further legal action against the police.

Tamaki explained that his protests adhered to all the health protocols in place at the time, including social distancing and mask mandates.

“When Auckland was under lockdown, we ensured our protests were compliant with all the restrictions. The police commissioner and deputy commissioner both acknowledged our right to protest, as long as we followed the rules. We stood firm, and we won,” he said.

The case had drawn significant attention, with police initially asserting that the protests posed a threat of Covid-19 transmission. However, the judge ultimately found no grounds for the charges, highlighting that the police had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove Tamaki had acted unlawfully.

Despite the prosecution's claims of criminal behaviour, Tamaki’s legal team argued that the protests were a legitimate exercise of freedom of speech. This ruling comes as a blow to the government's restrictive pandemic measures, which many, including Tamaki, have criticised as overbearing and unjustified.

The police have yet to comment on the outcome of the case.