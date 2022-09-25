The Halton school board throws an innocent man under the bus to protect their evil agenda
The Halton District School Board is perfectly okay with a grotesque display of 'gender identity' taking place at Oakville Trafalgar High School.
On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies shared some of your letters about a man at Oakville Trafalgar High School who is allegedly transitioning into a woman – complete with enormous fake breasts with nipples protruding through his see-through tops. And the Halton District School Board is perfectly ok with this grotesque display of “gender identity.” Welcome to the latest chapter of trans-sanity…
Also on Friday, dozens of people gathered in front of the school to express their disagreement and concern with someone dressed in such a provocative manner in front of children. Check out this report on the protest from Alexa Lavoie, and for more updates, keep checking ProtectTheStudents.ca.
- By David Menzies
