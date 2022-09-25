The Halton school board throws an innocent man under the bus to protect their evil agenda

By David Menzies Email the Halton District School Board Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB. Send an email By David Menzies PETITION: No Fetish Teachers The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 11,510 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures



On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies shared some of your letters about a man at Oakville Trafalgar High School who is allegedly transitioning into a woman – complete with enormous fake breasts with nipples protruding through his see-through tops. And the Halton District School Board is perfectly ok with this grotesque display of “gender identity.” Welcome to the latest chapter of trans-sanity…

Also on Friday, dozens of people gathered in front of the school to express their disagreement and concern with someone dressed in such a provocative manner in front of children. Check out this report on the protest from Alexa Lavoie, and for more updates, keep checking ProtectTheStudents.ca.

