Protesters gather outside Oakville Trafalgar High School over controversial teacher with massive fake breasts
Rebel News was on the scene in Oakville to hear what protesters had to say about the shop teacher who has been wearing enormous artificial breasts in front of students.
Recently, several videos and photos of a teacher wearing huge prosthetic breasts emerged online and the story continues to make international news.
This individual happens to be a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario. Since the release of these disturbing items, many people have been shocked, appalled, and offended.
The school and school board seem to be protecting this individual and are going so far as to throw another teacher under the bus instead of correcting and confirming the transgender teacher's identity.
Last Friday, dozens of people gathered in front of Oakville Trafalgar High School to express their disagreement and concern about someone dressed in such a provocative manner in front of children. During this demonstration, many of these students joined to express their discomfort with this teacher.
- By David Menzies
