Jew hatred and two-tiered policing: Another Sunday at Bathurst and Sheppard

Jewish residents face new restrictions by private security as anti-Jewish imagery is allowed across the street.

Scarlett Grace
  |   May 06, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Sunday, May 3, the usual crowd of terrorism supporters returned to the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood. This weekly presence has continued since 2024, long after any official pro-Israel demonstrations ended.

With no counter-protest to oppose, the hate mob then focused on marching through residential streets, harassing local Jewish residents in their own community. Police briefly halted these incursions into residential areas in the past, yet two weeks ago, an organizer from the pro-Hamas side was permitted to enter the neighbourhood alongside another demonstrator.

When a number of Jewish women who live in the neighbourhood attempted to follow him, police intervened to stop them while doing nothing to remove the individuals who don't even live in that area.

New restrictions appeared this week. At the request of plaza security, Jewish demonstrators and their allies were barred from standing on a significant stretch of asphalt between the parking lot and the sidewalk. Plaza security was even filming demonstrators throughout the event.

Toronto Police enforced these orders, directing people onto the sidewalk and a narrow patch of grass beside the road. During the official pro-Israel rallies, officers at one point instructed demonstrators to stay off the sidewalk to avoid blocking foot traffic, but the rules change all the time at Bathurst and Sheppard, always appearing to constrain the Jewish community’s side more.

The most disturbing element on Sunday was the appearance of a new flag on the terrorist supporters’ side. It copied the design and colours of the Israeli flag, but replaced the Star of David with an unflattering image of a Jewish person. This was a blatant, provocative mockery aimed directly at Jewish residents.

When I asked Inspector Bernardo why this flag was permitted while Anas Sial had been arrested for public incitement of hatred over negative depictions of Jews, he claimed the difference was that this image showed a real person rather than “manipulated” images intended to demean Jewish people — as if the flag itself was not doing exactly that.

He accused me of already knowing about the flag and asking questions only to “bait people,” leaving me baffled, as I had never seen this particular flag before. He then stated, “Scarlett, you got your sound bite,” and accused me of inaccurate reporting on the residential-area incident two weeks earlier. This claim is directly contradicted by video evidence and eyewitness accounts from those present. He added, “I know you’re going to manipulate this video.”

I have covered events at Bathurst and Sheppard for over two years. I have never attended these rallies in search of “sound bites.” The reality here requires no sensationalism. The two-tiered policing, the open tolerance of Jew-hatred, and the repeated failure to apply the Criminal Code of Canada against radical terrorism supporters are outrageous enough on their own.

Inspector Bernardo’s attitude yesterday was particularly disheartening. I had previously held him in higher regard than his predecessor, Inspector MacDuff. What happened, and the inspector’s response, left me needing a moment to collect myself before continuing my reporting. The disconnect from reality, and the ongoing neglect of the Jewish community’s safety in Toronto, remains simply unbelievable. The story itself is outrageous — it needs no sensationalizing.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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