One destination. Two SUVs. Zero self-awareness.



That’s what stood out to me as I sat in the media editing room in Banff, Alberta — where Global Affairs Canada had sequestered the non-pooled, accredited media far away from the G7 summit, a full hour up the road in Kananaskis.

Since I was stuck in Banff without access to world leaders to ask real questions, I focused in on the livestream of the arrivals at the Calgary Airport. Leaders of the top seven democracies were touching down, one by one.

Naturally, I paid close attention when Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped off the government Challenger jet and was greeted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. I was reading the body language — Smith’s didn’t betray her.

But then I noticed something odd. I put a pin in it until I could be sure.

Diana Fox Carney, wearing a hard-to-miss bright red outfit, was spotted among the prime minister’s entourage on the tarmac. But instead of getting into the same SUV as her husband, she climbed into a separate one.

Not exactly a shining example of environmental responsibility from a couple that’s spent years shaming you over your emissions. These are the high priests of the carbon cult. Net-zero zealots of the highest order. And they couldn’t even carpool.

Maybe they had different destinations? Maybe she wasn’t going to the G7 summit? After all, Diana isn’t part of the Canadian government — she’s not essential for continuity. She’s his wife, not his vice president.

But then came the video. It circulated widely on social media — not because of the SUVs, but because of the weirdly cold way Mark Carney walks several steps ahead of his wife, like she’s part of the staff. That’s when I realized: they are at the same place, both in Kananaskis.

So why the two vehicles?

Pure indulgence. Egos too big to share a ride. A sense that the rules are for everyone else.

This is the same couple whose government allies insist your summer road trip is destroying the planet. Who claim your pickup truck, your gas stove, your furnace — your lifestyle — all have expiry dates.

But they couldn’t even split a ride to the G7.

Mark Carney doesn’t live net zero. He lives net smug.