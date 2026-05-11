WATCH: One Nation claims HISTORIC Farrer by-election win

If you watched our live coverage of the Farrer by-election, you saw it all unfold in real time: the packed room, the erupting cheers, and thousands of Australians joining us as history was made right before our eyes. While the mainstream media scrambled to spin the result, we were there on the ground delivering the raw, unfiltered truth as One Nation delivered a major blow to the political establishment.

One Nation has won the federal seat of Farrer in a stunning by-election upset, ending a 76-year hold by the Nationals and Liberals and securing Pauline Hanson’s party its first lower-house seat won in its own right. The victory was celebrated by supporters in a packed election-night room and has triggered immediate recriminations across the political spectrum about what it means for the Coalition’s grip on conservative voters.

🚨 Historic scenes from the One Nation election HQ after David Farley won the Farrer by-election, securing the party’s first-ever outright win in the Federal House of Representatives.



An emotional Pauline Hanson joined David Farley and the One Nation Senate team on stage to… pic.twitter.com/ZhiCxsR0Pj — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) May 9, 2026

Farrer had long been considered a safe centre-right stronghold, returning Coalition MPs for generations. One Nation is framing the win as clear evidence that voters are ready to break the duopoly in Australian politics. David Farley, the successful One Nation candidate, is now heading to Canberra.

On the night, Farley described the result as “contagious” and said it would “inspire, promote, and encourage” Australians to stand up for their democracy. He argued that voters are fed up with the political class looking after itself and are now focused on what politicians are actually delivering for Australia.

It’s not only a win for Pauline Hanson and the party… it's a win for the people of Australia! pic.twitter.com/EZlzqvoXQH — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 9, 2026

The primary vote numbers highlight the scale of the shift. The Liberals and Nationals combined scraped in just above 20 percent, a collapse that One Nation supporters say destroys any claim that the Coalition still represents conservative Australia. Farley also accused the major parties of running an unprecedented smear campaign against him and One Nation.

🚨 Watch the moment Barnaby Joyce reacts in REAL TIME to One Nation’s landslide result in Farrer… and even he looked stunned by the scale of it.



This wasn’t just a swing. It was a political earthquake. 👀



👉 https://t.co/EaIX3z3y0M pic.twitter.com/VlQO0p5ind — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 10, 2026

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has warned the uniparty that One Nation is now positioning itself to go for government, including targeting migrant-heavy seats in western Sydney in upcoming elections. His comments have exposed fresh divisions inside the Coalition, with some members rejecting any idea of a formal arrangement with One Nation, while others show lukewarm interest in such a proposal. Of greater concern to the Coalition is the growing talk of Nationals members defecting to One Nation.

The next best thing after watching One Nation bring it home in Farrer was watching the ABC in meltdown over the results. Patricia Karvelas was particularly triggered by the thought that people would vote for parties other than the Labor-Lib uniparty, or her favourite left-wing… pic.twitter.com/8bPMAUQBY2 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) May 9, 2026

From the government side, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed the opposition for “legitimising” One Nation. The ABC and other critics warned of a “permission structure” being created to mainstream the party, claims that have been widely mocked on social media as an attack on democracy itself.

The result also ended the campaign of independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe, whose bid was overtaken by the major swing despite alleged shady backing from left-wing groups like GetUp and Climate 200.

🚨 The ABC Just Proved Why It Must Be DEFUNDED pic.twitter.com/rrVU3bvx78 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 10, 2026

Attention now turns to whether One Nation can convert this anti-establishment vote into real parliamentary impact, and whether the “orange tsunami” can be repeated in the Victorian state election in November and the 2028 federal election.

If you want to see more election results coverage like this, unfiltered and straight from the ground, we’ll be right there for the Victorian state election in November and the 2028 federal election.

This is exactly why Rebel News Australia exists. We deliver unique, boots-on-the-ground coverage that the legacy media either ignores or twists. We were live in the room for David Farley’s historic win in Farrer, capturing the moments they won’t show you.

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