WATCH: One Nation claims HISTORIC Farrer by-election win

David Farley claims Farrer for One Nation, smashing the Coalition’s 77-year grip and handing the party its first lower-house seat as the ABC has a meltdown.

Avi Yemini
  |   May 11, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

If you watched our live coverage of the Farrer by-election, you saw it all unfold in real time: the packed room, the erupting cheers, and thousands of Australians joining us as history was made right before our eyes. While the mainstream media scrambled to spin the result, we were there on the ground delivering the raw, unfiltered truth as One Nation delivered a major blow to the political establishment.

One Nation has won the federal seat of Farrer in a stunning by-election upset, ending a 76-year hold by the Nationals and Liberals and securing Pauline Hanson’s party its first lower-house seat won in its own right. The victory was celebrated by supporters in a packed election-night room and has triggered immediate recriminations across the political spectrum about what it means for the Coalition’s grip on conservative voters.

Farrer had long been considered a safe centre-right stronghold, returning Coalition MPs for generations. One Nation is framing the win as clear evidence that voters are ready to break the duopoly in Australian politics. David Farley, the successful One Nation candidate, is now heading to Canberra.

On the night, Farley described the result as “contagious” and said it would “inspire, promote, and encourage” Australians to stand up for their democracy. He argued that voters are fed up with the political class looking after itself and are now focused on what politicians are actually delivering for Australia.

The primary vote numbers highlight the scale of the shift. The Liberals and Nationals combined scraped in just above 20 percent, a collapse that One Nation supporters say destroys any claim that the Coalition still represents conservative Australia. Farley also accused the major parties of running an unprecedented smear campaign against him and One Nation.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has warned the uniparty that One Nation is now positioning itself to go for government, including targeting migrant-heavy seats in western Sydney in upcoming elections. His comments have exposed fresh divisions inside the Coalition, with some members rejecting any idea of a formal arrangement with One Nation, while others show lukewarm interest in such a proposal. Of greater concern to the Coalition is the growing talk of Nationals members defecting to One Nation.

From the government side, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed the opposition for “legitimising” One Nation. The ABC and other critics warned of a “permission structure” being created to mainstream the party, claims that have been widely mocked on social media as an attack on democracy itself.

The result also ended the campaign of independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe, whose bid was overtaken by the major swing despite alleged shady backing from left-wing groups like GetUp and Climate 200.

Attention now turns to whether One Nation can convert this anti-establishment vote into real parliamentary impact, and whether the “orange tsunami” can be repeated in the Victorian state election in November and the 2028 federal election.

If you want to see more election results coverage like this, unfiltered and straight from the ground, we’ll be right there for the Victorian state election in November and the 2028 federal election.

This is exactly why Rebel News Australia exists. We deliver unique, boots-on-the-ground coverage that the legacy media either ignores or twists. We were live in the room for David Farley’s historic win in Farrer, capturing the moments they won’t show you.

Support us today so we can keep holding the powerful to account and giving a voice to everyday Australians. Become a subscriber, make a donation, or share our coverage far and wide. Help build Rebel News Australia into the strong fearless media voice this country needs.

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Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

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