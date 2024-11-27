Public shut out during SOGI 'online hate' hearing at BC Human Rights Tribunal

On November 25, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal began hearing an “online hate speech” case against Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack school trustee whose criticism of the province's controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, SOGI 123, sparked allegations of hate against him.

The hearing, seven years in the making, was initiated by the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF), which filed a complaint under Section 7 of B.C.’s Human Rights Code. This prohibits publishing any material that demonstrates “discrimination or an intention to discriminate against a person or a group or class of persons” and anything “likely to expose a person or a group or class of persons to hatred or contempt because of the race, colour, ancestry, place of origin, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or age of that person or that group or class of persons.”

Neufeld has consistently maintained that his criticism of the program, which encourages resources promoting gender ideology and sexually explicit books in schools, was never directed at any group or individual but rather at the ideology encouraged through program itself.

According to Neufeld, his counsel, James Kitchen, who is representing him thanks to ongoing crowdfunding from Neufeld’s supporters, performed well during the cross-examination of Elizabeth Saewyc, an expert witness for the BCTF. Saewyc, who specializes in studying adolescent sexuality, previously testified against B.C. nurse Amy Hamm, who is awaiting the outcome of her disciplinary hearing for advocating for female-only spaces.

According to Neufeld, Kitchen was able to draw out “the point that this hearing is about middle-aged teachers feeling threatened, not adolescent students.”

Kitchen also began his cross-examination of Glen Hansman, a gay former teacher and past BCTF president. Hansman and Neufeld previously faced off in a defamation case that Neufeld ultimately lost, after Hansman claimed the trustee was “not safe” to be around children.

Defend Rebel News and Repeal Section 7!



Rebel News was just hit with a hate speech complaint by one of Canada’s out-of-control human rights tribunals.



They're targeting our news reports about a transgender bully named Jonathan Yaniv.



You’ll remember Yaniv: he made national… pic.twitter.com/G2BPgv2EHY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 8, 2024

Unfortunately, many of Neufeld’s supporters and even members of the media were prohibited from attending the start of the hate speech hearing which is suppose to be a “public hearing”.

The tribunal is not only forbidding any in-person or video attendance but also introduced a procedural barrier, requiring observers to apply for audio access at least one week before the hearing. This rule was quietly posted on the tribunal’s website, catching many off guard.

“The Tribunal requires members of the public to request access to its hearing at least one week before the hearing. Otherwise, we cannot guarantee access. Your request has been made late. The Tribunal will review your request, but this may take several days. We will advise if your request is granted and, if so, send you an audio link to observe the remainder of the hearing” wrote a case manager for the Tribunal.

This measure was met with criticism from would-be observers, free speech proponents, and some attorneys.

“Completely denying access to a hearing unless those seeking to attend request access at least a week in advance is reasonably perceived by the public as an attempt by the Tribunal to shield itself from public scrutiny, contrary to law,” Kitchen wrote in a statement addressed to the tribunal regarding the rule.

“I urge the Tribunal to comply with the law in this regard. Refusing to do so not only exposes the Tribunal to litigation, it undermines public trust in the Tribunal’s processes,” he added.

Neufeld said he took a moment during the restricted hearing to read out loud the below statement he received from his former counsel, Paul Jaffe, who also expressed concern over the access restrictions. “This is disgraceful. I would refuse to participate without an open hearing and walk out until they open the hearing to the public,” wrote Jaffe.

Following pushback, the tribunal appeared to reverse its stance by granting access to those who had registered, in time to attend Tuesday’s hearing. Attendees were also informed of a publication ban that prohibits the public release of details identifying the names of teachers testifying.

Kitchen is expected to wrap up his cross-examination Wednesday of Hansman and Chilliwack Teachers’ Association representative Ed Klettke.

The hearing is expected to continue until December 6. An exclusive interview with Mr. Kitchen is coming soon on Rebel News.

PETITION: Repeal Section 7! 1,207 signatures Goal: 15000 signatures Freedom of speech is under attack, and we need your help to fight back. Section 7 of the B.C. Human Rights Code allows the government to censor journalists for publishing truthful reports if they might cause someone to feel "hatred or contempt." This outrageous law is being used right now to silence Rebel News, and if we don’t act, it could soon be used nationwide. We must repeal this dangerous censorship provision before it spreads any further. Please sign our petition now and demand that every candidate for Premier in the October 19 BC election pledge to repeal Section 7 and stand up for free speech and press freedom in Canada. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code