Ontario's College of Psychologists selects Jordan Peterson’s 're-education coach'

Following a court ruling on freedom of expression, the College of Psychologists of Ontario resumed contact with Dr. Jordan Peterson after a significant delay. “All they really want, it turns out, is one two-hour session, which will not involve any ‘social media’ training,” he writes.

This will be conducted by U.K. citizen Harry Cayton, a supposed expert on “professional regulation and governance.”

Peterson's requests for the names of the "social media experts" meant to re-educate him and the peer-reviewed evidence of the training's effectiveness went unanswered for months.

“I know in the depths of my soul — and I take such things with dead seriousness — that it is a grievous error to kowtow to petty tyrants, no matter how well cloaked in moralism,” he writes in a National Post column. “I think not, and up yours.”

Dr. Jordan Peterson, a licensed but not practicing psychologist, unveiled the Ontario College of Psychologists has not yet undertaken the re-education process they ‘publicly demanded’ he submit to over contentious social media comments.



Peterson earlier anticipated a brief discussion with the College months ago. “They will then claim … that all the college wanted all along was nothing but just such a ‘dialogue’ — that all this was just a big misunderstanding," he furthered.

The former psychologist intends to record the proceeding should he attend. “Then, the public — the very people hypothetically being protected by the College — can decide for itself, if it cares, who has something to reveal and who has something to hide.”

Peterson considers his situation a common one for individuals governed by Canadian regulatory boards, citing Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse and women’s rights activist.

“Why, though, should anyone care?” Peterson writes. “Because these proceedings are arbitrary, unjust, incompetent and insane.”

In January 2023, Peterson disclosed public complaints against him, stating they were unrelated to his professional capacity. The College countered that his posts violated their professional conduct standards.

They argued the former psychologist made ‘inappropriate’ social media posts. Peterson made statements on politics, public figures, the Freedom Convoy, and climate change, which did not relate to his practice.

Peterson left his clinical practice in 2017, but remains a registered member of the College.

In October, five additional complaints unrelated to Peterson's psychology work were filed against him.

The former psychologist expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards" to threaten noncompliant license holders.

A prior 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”

In August, the Ontario Divisional Court upheld the College's decision, following the dismissal of Peterson's appeal motion.

“If these camouflaged self-righteous confused bureaucrats can corner and silence me, given all my resources and reach, they can silence anyone — and that is exactly and precisely the point,” he said.

“It is corruption, not peace, order and good government, that thrives in the darkness.

“We’ll see who blinks.”