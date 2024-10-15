Dr. Jordan Peterson says ‘no re-educator to be found’

Dr. Jordan Peterson believes the Ontario College of Psychologists will appoint a “minion” to re-educate him following several complaints over comments not concerning his practice.

“After my defeat at the hands of the woke and captured Canadian judiciary I was required to transform my personality comprehensively within a maximum three-month period,” he wrote in a recent National Post op-ed.

Dr. Peterson had requested the names of the “social media experts” set to re-educate him, but received no such response.

The college argued for nearly two years that Dr. Peterson made ‘inappropriate’ social media posts, even though they did not relate to his practice of psychology. Instead, the statements related to his opinion on various topics from politics, public figures, the Freedom Convoy, and climate change.

“I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature, that have been politicized by those who politicized everything,” he previously said.

In January 2023, Dr. Peterson posted a document detailing the public complaints against him, confirming they did not concern his professional capacity. The college rebutted and said his posts contravened their Standards of Professional Conduct.

Dr. Peterson contends there are “far more complaints” submitted to the college about its own behaviour than complaints submitted about him. “None of the former class were pursued, compared to about a dozen of the latter,” he writes.

Although Dr. Peterson left his clinical practice in 2017, he has been a registered member of the college since 1999. The former psychologist had previously expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards" as he must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical license.

“Is there any concrete, published and peer-reviewed evidence that the tender lessons they purport to provide actually produce an improvement in the behaviour of those they educate?” Dr. Peterson writes.

By what objective criteria are you going to measure my improvement, in that regard? Are there standardized tests of such progression? How were those standards established, if they exist? — and of course they don’t... There are also simply no recognized and genuine standards by which such re-education can be judged.

“They will attempt to arrange with me ‘nothing but a heartfelt conversation,’ of relatively short duration,” predicts Dr. Peterson, who intends to make that conversation public.

“They will then claim … that all the college wanted all along was nothing but just such a ‘dialogue’ — that all this was just a big misunderstanding," Peterson furthered.

Dr. Peterson says that dialogue from the College has been of “bad faith” to date, noting that there was no evidence that the college negotiators had considered any of his refutations to their claims.

“Then they admitted that they did not have the wherewithal or the ability to undertake administering the very re-education process they have so publicly and continually demanded I submit myself to,” he wrote.

In August, the Ontario Divisional Court agreed with the college, followed by an earlier dismissal of Peterson's motion for leave to appeal the decision.

Last month, five more complaints were filed against Dr. Peterson, none of which relate to his professional capacity as a psychologist.

All complainants objected to the former psychologist's use of the word “retarded” in a social media post. “ Have you ever listened to [Kamala] Harris?” he posed rhetorically.

Dr. Peterson has frequently condemned professional bodies for policing the language of their members.

“Now we are literally at the point where if a professional dares to point out bluntly that a stunningly manipulative politician is being both demeaning and pretentious, the professional body that governs the conduct of psychologists in Ontario can begin exactly the kind of lawfare action that has frozen the tongue of virtually every professional in Canada,” he said.

An 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”

“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” Dr. Peterson had previously told the National Post.

“Free speech, free thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of association: these do not die suddenly,” he said. “They die, instead, in a series of pathetic defeats, none of which appear to be worth risking reputation to prevent. We are watching them die in front of our eyes.”