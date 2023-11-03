Ontario physician found guilty of professional misconduct for questioning government COVID-19 edicts

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) ruled in a Disciplinary Tribunal that Dr. Mark Trozzi is guilty of professional misconduct, dishonourable conduct, and incompetence in the practice of medicine, as stated in a press release from his lawyer, Michael Alexander.

Dr. Trozzi’s verdict comes in light of his outspoken questioning of the government's COVID-19 edicts, including having the audacity to issue medical exemptions for novel mRNA COVID-19 injections in support of a patient's right to decline medical treatment, a right protected by the Ontario Health Care Consent Act and section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The CPSO placed three COVID-19 restrictions on medical professionals in 2021, prohibiting doctors from making statements that discouraged adherence to COVID-19 public policies and recommendations. These restrictions also encompassed prescribing alternative Health Canada-approved COVID-19 treatments and issuing medical exemptions for the novel injections.

Lawyer Michael Alexander had previously asserted that the CPSO lacked the legal authority to investigate doctors critical of COVID-19 measures, as these measures were considered recommendations or guidelines rather than legislated laws or regulations.

Alexander stated that the Tribunal ignored this argument completely, even though they cited the Ontario Divisional Court and the Ontario Court of Appeal in support of their position:

The Tribunal totally ignored our cross-examination of the College’s expert witnesses, which makes the entire decision a complete travesty. On cross [examination], the College’s main expert witness on Covid science, Dr. Andrew Gardam, admitted that he had never responded to the 41-page expert provided by Dr. Trozzi in which he rebutted Gardam’s own 8-page expert report with 29 scientific citations. As a result, in closing submissions, we argued that Dr. Trozzi was unrefuted on Covid science; yet, the Tribunal made no mention of this fact. The Tribunal wrote up the prosecution's position on almost every issue. The one saving grace was the College’s acknowledgement that the right to free expression includes the right to make statements that may be wrong or mistaken. However, that position is difficult to reconcile with the Tribunal’s view that Dr. Trozzi can be punished for spreading misinformation.

After a five-day hearing in July 2023, the College Tribunal deemed Dr. Trozzi to have unacceptable views that were inflammatory and unprofessional. Dr. Trozzi’s medical license hangs in the midst while he awaits a penalty hearing scheduled for November 10.