OPINION POLL: 73% of Alberta Conservatives support an amnesty for lockdown prosecutions

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Drop All Lockdown Charges It’s time for amnesty. It’s time for politicians who can’t admit they were wrong to quit punishing peaceful people and drop the lockdown tickets. Please help us send a message to politicians by signing the petition on this page. 23,753 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A new poll of 1,000 Albertans shows that 73% of United Conservative Party supporters want pandemic prosecutions against pastors and small businesses to be dropped by the government.

In fact, 51% of self-identified UCP supporters “strongly” support such an amnesty. The support is strongest in rural Alberta and amongst young people.

The poll was conducted by Leger, the largest Canadian pollster. Its $4,000 cost is being crowdfunded by Rebel News viewers.

There is some bad news in the poll, but it’s not surprising. While 73% of UCPers want amnesty for pastors and small businesses, a whopping 86% of NDPers want those prosecutions to continue.

That’s to be expected. The NDP loved the lockdowns — many of their supporters are government workers who never lost a day’s pay and got to work from home, if they had to work at all. The lockdown was a giant stay-cation for them. If they had their way, we’d still have vaccine passports and mandatory masking.

And there’s nothing the NDP hates more than “pastors and small businesses” — the people the government is targeting.

I think this poll makes it very easy for Danielle Smith, the new premier, to do the right thing. Her own party supporters love the idea. And the people who hate it — well, they are die-hard socialists who would never vote for her.

It’s a great way to for Smith to show that it’s her party now, not Jason Kenney’s. To make Alberta freer; to keep a campaign promise; to show that she can get things done as premier; and finally, to turn the page on a dark chapter of civil liberties.

Not just that, but it will free up dozens of prosecutors to actually focus on real crimes, not political crimes.

If you can chip in a few bucks to help me cover the cost of this poll, please do — it cost $4,000. That’s a lot of money, but it’s necessary to get an independent, professional pollster like Leger whose work will be respected by everyone across the political spectrum. The poll proves beyond a doubt that granting lockdown amnesty — at least to peaceful pastors and small businessmen — is overwhelmingly the politically smart thing to do.