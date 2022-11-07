OPINION POLL: 73% of Alberta Conservatives support an amnesty for lockdown prosecutions
Support strongest in rural Alberta and amongst young people
A new poll of 1,000 Albertans shows that 73% of United Conservative Party supporters want pandemic prosecutions against pastors and small businesses to be dropped by the government.
In fact, 51% of self-identified UCP supporters “strongly” support such an amnesty. The support is strongest in rural Alberta and amongst young people.
The poll was conducted by Leger, the largest Canadian pollster. Its $4,000 cost is being crowdfunded by Rebel News viewers.
There is some bad news in the poll, but it’s not surprising. While 73% of UCPers want amnesty for pastors and small businesses, a whopping 86% of NDPers want those prosecutions to continue.
That’s to be expected. The NDP loved the lockdowns — many of their supporters are government workers who never lost a day’s pay and got to work from home, if they had to work at all. The lockdown was a giant stay-cation for them. If they had their way, we’d still have vaccine passports and mandatory masking.
And there’s nothing the NDP hates more than “pastors and small businesses” — the people the government is targeting.
I think this poll makes it very easy for Danielle Smith, the new premier, to do the right thing. Her own party supporters love the idea. And the people who hate it — well, they are die-hard socialists who would never vote for her.
It’s a great way to for Smith to show that it’s her party now, not Jason Kenney’s. To make Alberta freer; to keep a campaign promise; to show that she can get things done as premier; and finally, to turn the page on a dark chapter of civil liberties.
Not just that, but it will free up dozens of prosecutors to actually focus on real crimes, not political crimes.
If you can chip in a few bucks to help me cover the cost of this poll, please do — it cost $4,000. That’s a lot of money, but it’s necessary to get an independent, professional pollster like Leger whose work will be respected by everyone across the political spectrum. The poll proves beyond a doubt that granting lockdown amnesty — at least to peaceful pastors and small businessmen — is overwhelmingly the politically smart thing to do.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
