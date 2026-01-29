Ottawa got just $15M back from $40M+ loan to cricket protein company

Farm Credit Canada has recovered only $15 million of the more than $40 million it loaned to Aspire Food Group, the company behind the government-backed “crickets for food” scheme, and it refuses to say how much taxpayers have actually lost.

The figures were revealed in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills), answered January 26.

According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Farm Credit Canada advanced $36.5 million in 2022 and another $4.19 million in 2024 to Aspire Food Group, a company that promoted insect protein as a climate-friendly food alternative.

As of 2025, Aspire had repaid only $15 million.

The government also confirmed Aspire defaulted on its loan obligations.

“Certain events of default occurred,” the response states. On January 24, 2024, Farm Credit Canada issued a demand letter and moved to enforce its security under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The loans were not repaid, and in May 2025, Aspire was placed into receivership under FTI Consulting.

Aspire’s assets were later sold to Halali Group Holdings, with the Ontario Superior Court approving the transaction in October 2025. Following that sale, Farm Credit Canada received an interim distribution of $15 million from the proceeds.

But when asked how much of the remaining balance was written off or forgiven, Farm Credit Canada refused to answer.

“Farm Credit Canada is not in a position to disclose the details of specific loan losses, write-offs, or loan forgiveness for Aspire or any other borrower,” the agency said, calling the information “commercially sensitive.”

Ottawa can say how much it handed out. It can say how little came back. But it won’t say how big the hole is.