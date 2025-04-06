WATCH: Jeffrey Rath says Ottawa wants Alberta weak, divided

Alberta and Saskatchewan were supposed to join together as a province called Buffalo, but they were split in half in part to keep them weaker.

"The establishment forces treat Alberta [and Saskatchewan] citizens like subjects and peons, which they have done for decades," says lawyer Jeffrey Rath, a western separatist. "We've had enough. We want out," he added.

Albertans, separate from the provincial government, will send a delegation to Washington to seek U.S. support for a potential independence referendum later this year.

The discomfort within Canada is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down.

A recent Leger poll for Rebel News found that 1 in 4 Albertans would support leaving Canada for the United States.

Premier Danielle Smith also threatened to discuss the province's place in Canada if her demands weren't met, expressing her frustrating with the Liberals.

She took particular aim at Mark Carney for supporting radical environmental policies, including the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.

Though Smith fell short of endorsing secession, the pressure is starting to mount.