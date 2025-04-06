WATCH: Jeffrey Rath says Ottawa wants Alberta weak, divided

The discomfort within Canada is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   April 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Alberta and Saskatchewan were supposed to join together as a province called Buffalo, but they were split in half in part to keep them weaker.

"The establishment forces treat Alberta [and Saskatchewan] citizens like subjects and peons, which they have done for decades," says lawyer Jeffrey Rath, a western separatist. "We've had enough. We want out," he added.

Albertans, separate from the provincial government, will send a delegation to Washington to seek U.S. support for a potential independence referendum later this year.

The discomfort within Canada is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down.

A recent Leger poll for Rebel News found that 1 in 4 Albertans would support leaving Canada for the United States.

Premier Danielle Smith also threatened to discuss the province's place in Canada if her demands weren't met, expressing her frustrating with the Liberals.

She took particular aim at Mark Carney for supporting radical environmental policies, including the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap.

Though Smith fell short of endorsing secession, the pressure is starting to mount.

Please sign the petition to demand Ottawa leave Alberta alone!

14,183 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

We, the undersigned, stand with Alberta against federal overreach that threatens to cripple our economy and jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canadians. Alberta has endured enough. The province contributes billions in equalization payments, supports jobs and industries across the country, and has been forced into economic sacrifices for decades. We demand an end to policies that punish Alberta for its resource wealth. Sign this petition to show your support for Alberta’s right to defend its economy, its jobs, and its future.

Will you sign?

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.