POLL: 1 in 4 Albertans eye exit under Mark Carney's Liberals

You know what sets Rebel News apart from the legacy media and the political establishment? We actually ask Albertans what they think. We don’t tell them what to think. We don’t assume. We ask.

We commissioned an exclusive poll through Leger — one of Canada’s most reputable polling firms — and we asked a very straightforward, very specific question: If there were a referendum today to separate from Canada and join the United States, how would you vote?

No qualifiers. No mental gymnastics. We didn’t say, “What if your Canadian dollars were converted one-for-one to U.S. dollars?” We didn’t say, “What if you could bring the conservative parts and leave behind the mess in Edmonton or Calgary” No. This was just: Would you join the United States — right now, today?

And still — 10% of Albertans said yes. Another 5% said they don’t know. That’s 15% — nearly one in six Albertans who are at least open to ditching Canada completely and becoming American citizens, no conditions attached.

And here’s where it gets even more shocking: if the Liberals win the next federal election — support for Alberta becoming the 51st state jumps to 15%, with 7% unsure. That’s 22% of the province that’s at least considering statehood. That’s not a joke. That’s not a meme. That’s a political earthquake.

Let me be crystal clear: this wasn’t a question about general separatism, or about forming an independent Alberta. If we had asked that, the numbers would be much higher. This was a narrow, cold, hard question — do you want to be an American right now? And still, a sizable chunk of the population said yes.

This is not fringe. This is not extreme. This is a reflection of just how alienated, disrespected, and over-taxed Albertans feel by Ottawa.

But of course, the mainstream media won’t touch this. They’d rather pretend this sentiment doesn’t exist — or worse, smear the people who feel it. Well, we’re not afraid to talk about it. And we’re going to keep asking the questions they refuse to.

You can help us do more polling like this by going to www.RebelPolls.com. We don’t take government bailouts or the Liberals' media welfare. This is crowdfunded by people like you who care about the truth and want to hear what Albertans really think.

The numbers don’t lie. The anger is real. And for a growing number of people, Canada is no longer the obvious answer.