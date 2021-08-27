“Our brothers” the Taliban and Canada's media elite

Despite being an obvious mistake and a comment that is easily condemned, some came to the defence of Maryam Monsef, the Liberal Party's minister of women and gender equality, after she referred to the Taliban as “our brothers” during a press conference on evacuating Canadians and other allies from Afghanistan.

One example of defending this remark came from Global News political reporter Amanda Connolly. Another came from Mark MacKinnon, the senior political correspondent for Canada's supposed 'paper of record' the Globe and Mail.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how tone deaf these comments from Monsef were, while examining Canada's media elite who were quick to attempt to explain away Monsef's comments.

Speaking about how Monsef clearly wasn't going to be heard by the Taliban, Ezra said:

We know that she wasn't [communicating to the Taliban], she was communicating to Canadian voters. I don't think the Taliban would really pay attention to any woman, let alone an unveiled woman speaking English in Canada. But the fact that the Globe and Mail, their senior international correspondent, says that's what's going on — what does that say about his sophistication? Does he really think the Taliban over there in Kabul are scrolling on Twitter in English, in Canada, seeing what the minister of women and gender equality has to say to them? And gives that any weight? Does Mark MacKinnon, who the Globe and Mail relies on for their foreign policy guidance, does he really believe that? I think he does.

