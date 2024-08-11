E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While the Paris 2024 Olympics' Opening Ceremony shocked some viewers worldwide, a survey found that 86% of French citizens considered it a success. Despite this, the Olympic Games have faced several problems. For instance, some restaurants in the QR code zone experienced a significant drop in customers for days. Athletes fell ill after swimming in the heavily polluted Seine River, and the inclusion of two biological males in the women's boxing category sparked outrage globally.

Jeremy Marquie, Vice President of the Eros Collective and a commentator on TV L’Officiel, has voiced strong criticism of the Olympic opening ceremony, describing it as an event heavily marked by political propaganda and a loss of cultural identity. He found the ceremony disappointing for failing to break free from ideological influences.

#Breaking



The Vatican has issued a statement expressing ‘sadness' over the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which mocked Jesus’ Last Supper.



“The Holy See is saddened by some scenes of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices that have… pic.twitter.com/ZoF9wZLlZf — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 3, 2024

Marquie expressed his lack of surprise about the event: “The first thing I’d say about this opening ceremony is that it didn’t surprise me. I didn’t expect a masterpiece free from political propaganda or ideology.” He lamented the absence of a more historically and culturally representative approach, suggesting that entrusting the ceremony to an organization like Puy du Fou would have been more fitting.

A major criticism he highlighted was the inclusion of drag queens, who he sees as a symbol of “LGBT and woke propaganda.” Marquie questioned, “What percentage of the French population do drag queens and people who identify with tables and chairs actually represent?” For Marquie, this representation does not reflect the majority of French society and could potentially alienate some groups, including minorities.

On the international front, Marquie had criticism for the presence of the Palestinian delegation in contrast to the Israeli delegation. “You can’t simultaneously praise a delegation that advocates Sharia law while also featuring drag queens and LGBT individuals in the same ceremony," he said. He views this juxtaposition as an inconsistency in how values are presented during the event.

Un pays qui n’existe pas et qui est dirigé par des terroristes islamistes prônant la charria à la #ceremoniedouverture

Pas vraiment compatible avec le trouple LGBT et les Drags Queens également présent #Paris2024

pic.twitter.com/JTmYtxzllm — Jeremy Marquie (@jeremymarquies) July 26, 2024

Regarding security, Marquie points out that the focus on securing the Olympics has had significant repercussions on the safety of Paris's peripheral areas. He notes: “The rise in crime, especially in the outskirts, was predictable because there was such a concentration of law enforcement securing the Olympics within Paris.” Marquie explains that the mobilization of security forces for the event created gaps in monitoring other neighbourhoods, thus facilitating an increase in crime outside the city centre.