“Speak of the devil!” Parlor Tattoos films bylaw issuing pre-written COVID ticket

Do you remember Phil McLellan?

He's a top tattoo artist, and the proprietor of The Parlor Tattoos in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We first met Phil when he came to us through our special portal for businesses that are opening their doors to customers in defiance of COVID lockdown orders, www.IWillOpen.com.

Tattoo shops have been shuttered by Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, forcing tattoo artists en masse into unemployment doesn't make any sense, since the entire industry is trained and certified in infectious disease control. If tattoo artists can stop the spread of illnesses like hepatitis, HIV and tuberculosis, surely they can manage the Wuhan cough just as well as they do at Walmart and Costco.

That's why Phil decided, in an act of civil disobedience and economic survival for both himself and his staff, to open his shop to ink seekers again.

When I first talked to Phil, I promised him that if he received a lockdown ticket, Rebel News would help him fight it.

Well, predictably, the cops did pay The Parlor a visit. Now Phil has received thousands of dollars in fines, along with death threats to his family, courtesy of some anonymous Covid Karens.

